New Live Entertainment Company, Fan Rebellion, Launches to Help Everyday People Earn Profits from Las Vegas Performances

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Fan Rebellion, a new live entertainment company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, launches to help everyday people earn profits from Las Vegas performances through investing. This company is changing the industry by offering exciting alternative entertainment options and giving everyday investors the ability to break into the lucrative Las Vegas market. Fan Rebellion is on a mission to provide destination-worthy yet niche entertainment to the industry, while also providing everyday small investors a chance to share in the profits of the multi-billion-dollar Las Vegas entertainment market. In addition to a profit opportunity, investors will have the opportunity to provide input on the type of shows, entertainment, and concepts that Fan Rebellion offers.

"Our company is bringing a whole new way for entertainment lovers to experience Las Vegas as investors and owners," stated Seth Yudof, co-founder of Fan Rebellion. "When the pandemic negatively impacted the entertainment industry in Vegas, we saw this as an opportunity to change up the business model connect with a more underserved audience. While the corporate approach involves focusing on big names, big venues, and high-ticket prices, we are looking to focus on the niches that are forming in the blind spot that has developed."

About Fan Rebellion:

Fan Rebellion, founded by Seth Yudof, Jayson Pearson, and Jimmy Maynes, specializes in the development and production of ticketed events and attractions in Las Vegas. The Fan Rebellion business model gives everyday investors a chance to share in the success of their events and attractions.

For more information about Fan Rebellion, go to www.fanrebellion.com .

