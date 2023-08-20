Live – England take on Spain in Women’s World Cup final

Lionesses chasing a major trophy double against Spain.

Kick-off at 11am BST in Sydney.

Lauren James available after suspension.

0830 – Our reporter Rachel Steinberg is in Sydney for the occasion and is bringing us some pre-match flavour, with both teams having strong support.

🇪🇸 #FIFAWWC: These Spain fans have properly risen to the occasion. Just over three hours until the World Cup final kicks off! #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/cv3cLFhKfF — Rachel Steinberg – at the #FIFAWWC 🇦🇺 (@rae_steinberg) August 20, 2023

0820 – Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead tells Sky Sports: “I’m sure the nerves are setting in and I’m sure they’ll be excited and ready to go, and I’m super excited for them.”

“There’s a lot of experienced players on that bus, a lot who’ve experienced that final last year, and they can share that with the girls who’ve not been there before.

“It’s been a tough tournament to sit there and watch the games when you know you could have been involved if I didn’t have the injury. I’ll be so proud if the girls lift that trophy but a little touch of sadness because I want to be there with them. I know the others will be feeling the same, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby and the other girls.”

0810 – England men’s captain Harry Kane urged the Lionesses to “bring that trophy home” and James Maddison said they are “putting so many smiles on faces that (they) probably don’t even realise” in a message of support on social media.

Coach Gareth Southgate admitted: “There is of course no advice because you’ve done more than us already!”

0800 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s Women’s World Cup final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Spain clash at a sold-out Stadium Australia.