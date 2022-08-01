Live – England’s Lionesses celebrate Euro 2022 triumph with fans

Players and fans are gathering in Trafalgar Square to toast Sunday night's victory over Germany at Wembley.

Substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to secure England's first major tournament since the 1966 men's World Cup, and first ever in women's football.

The final was watched by a European Championship record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, and by 17.4million on television.

1040 – Gary Lineker has welcomed Beth Mead to the exclusive club of England players to win the Golden Boot at a major tournament – she is in good company.

1035 – “English people can drink!” – the Lionesses’ Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman is learning from the “crazy” celebrations so far.

1025 – The bus carrying England’s squad has departed their team hotel for the trip to Trafalgar Square.

1020 – Good morning. England are celebrating their Euro 2022 triumph with fans in Trafalgar Square the morning after their thrilling extra-time win over Germany at Wembley. Stay here for all the latest on the scenes in the capital.