Live election updates: Biden leads Trump in latest polls, including among Latino voters in Florida

Top GOP official says cyber attackers stole $2.3 million from Republican Party of Wisconsin
The top official of the Republican Party of Wisconsin said Thursday that hackers stole $2.3 million during a crucial phase of the presidential campaign.
Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said the loss was attributed to a phishing attack that has been reported to the FBI.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office would not confirm or deny they were investigating, citing their protocols.
"It was a devastating moment," Hitt said of when the discovery was made.
Hitt said the party discovered the attack Oct. 22 and by Friday morning realized the money was taken from accounts and the FBI was notified. The money had been earmarked to pay vendors working on President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, Hitt said.
– Bill Glauber and Patrick Marley (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
North Carolina: Republicans, Democrats both see hopeful signs in early voting numbers
More than half of North Carolina’s voters have now had their say in the 2020 election. As of Thursday morning, 3.86 million North Carolinians had cast ballots, up 65% from this point in the 2016 election, with still three more days of early voting and Election Day to come.
Some pundits have suggested the state could surpass the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election, 4.7 million, prior to Election Day.
Parsing the early voting data, political experts and organizers say, offers reasons for both Democrats and Republicans to be encouraged.
After Democrats opened a 10% turnout advantage over the first days of early voting, Republicans have narrowed the gap to less than 3% over the past week. Republicans can also boast to having registered more new voters this year, adding 158,000 Republican registrations compared to 104,000 for Democrats as of last weekend, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
“I do think it’s reasonable to conclude is that the early voting number don’t tell us this is going to be some huge Democratic victory,” said John Hood, chair of the board of the John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning think tank in Raleigh. “There could still be a huge Democratic victory. I just don’t think you see that in the early voting numbers.”
Republicans have typically outperformed Democrats on past election days, which Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College, called a “red mirage” that usually gets balanced out by Democrats’ propensity to vote earlier.
Democrats retain a slim edge in early voting turnout, 57.08% to 54.47%, and have requested more than twice the absentee ballots. And despite recent GOP gains, Democrats still outnumber Republicans in registration by around 400,000 voters.
– Brian Gordon, USA TODAY Network North Carolina
Florida judge leading a vote-counting board donated to Trump 12 times, breaking judicial rules
A Florida judge who heads Duval County’s vote-counting board has donated repeatedly to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and other Republican efforts, and his home is covered in signs supporting Trump, despite rules requiring judges like him refrain from donations or public support.
Duval County senior Judge Brent Shore has served as chairman of the canvassing board because of his role as a county judge. Yet Florida judicial rules bar judges from political donations of any kind. And canvassing board rules bar members from "displaying a candidate's campaign signs."
He first donated $20 in 2016 to Trump’s initial campaign for president. He has donated 11 more times since then to Trump for a total of $170, as well as donating $178 in the last two years to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Violating the judicial canons could land Shore, who wouldn't answer questions for this story, in front of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, where judges are prosecuted and even removed from their positions depending on the seriousness of their violations.
– Andrew Pantazi (Florida Times-Union)
'You're a crook': Ossoff attacks Perdue in bruising Georgia Senate debate
Democratic Senate challenger Jon Ossoff tore into incumbent Georgia Sen. David Perdue during a Wednesday debate, knocking the Republican over his response to the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of insider trading.
“It's not just that you're a crook, senator," Ossoff chided during the debate. "It's that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent."
Perdue is among a group of senators who came under fire after records found that they engaged in stock trading after a Jan. 24 briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 100 trades selling around $825,000 in stocks and buying $1.8 million more were made on Perdue's behalf.
Perdue's office has released ads denying any wronging, alleging that because the stock trades were carried out by a third-party he committed no wrongdoing.
– Matthew Brown
Presidential poll: Biden holds small lead over Trump among Florida Latino voters
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a slight lead over President Donald Trump among Latino voters in the battleground state of Florida, according to a poll published Thursday.
Almost half (48%) of Latino likely voters in Florida said they support Biden, with 43% saying they back Trump, according to a state poll from Telemundo. Less than 10% of Latino voters said they're undecided (7%) or voting for another candidate (2%).
Latinos will be the largest ethnic or racial minority group in the 2020 election, with 32 million eligible to vote. Florida, which has 29 electoral votes, is considered vital to Trump's reelection bid.
But Biden is floundering with Cuban voters, a key Latino voting bloc in the state. According to the poll, Trump holds almost a 50 percentage point lead over Biden, 71% to 23% among Cuban voters.
– Rebecca Morin
Here’s why two masks are better than one for Biden
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been a stickler for masks on the presidential campaign trail, wearing not one – but two – at the same time.
"I walked in here with this mask, but I have one of the N95 masks underneath it. And I left it in the dressing room, the room I was in before I got here," Biden said during his town hall on ABC this month.
But he didn’t explain why he puts a surgical mask over the more effective N95. For extra filtering? To protect the more valuable N95?
Turns out it’s for comfort.
“I don’t like it around my ears,” Biden said of the N95, as he was getting into his SUV Wednesday night, “so I hold it on with this mask.”
– Maureen Groppe
'Most valuable surrogate':: Spouses are key in battleground states, lending firepower in final push
Presidential poll: Biden up 12 points among likely voters in the final stretch
With less than a week before Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a 12-point national lead over President Donald Trump, according to a CNN poll released Thursday.
Among likely voters, 54% of voters back Biden versus 42% who support Trump.
Broken down by gender, the poll reveals Biden is leading among women, with him leading Trump 61%-37% among women and 48%-47% among men.
Voters of color support Biden by a nearly 50-percentage-point margin: 71%-24%.
Senior voters are also solidly backing Biden, with the former vice president leading Trump 55%-44%, according to the poll. Voters under 35 also back Biden 68%-30%. Voters age 35 to 64 are evenly divided with 48% backing each candidate.
The CNN poll was conducted from Oct 23 to Oct 26 and surveyed 1,005 Americans nationally. It has a margin of error of 3.8 points among likely voters.
– Matthew Brown
Presidential poll: 3 of 4 voters worried about violence ahead of Election Day, Biden leads Trump
Americans are increasingly worried about what will happen at the finish line of this year's tumultuous election, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, including whether the voting will be peaceful and the outcome broadly accepted.
Three of 4 voters express concern about the possibility of violence on Election Day. Only 1 in 4 say they are "very confident" that the nation will have a peaceful transfer of power if Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump.
Biden holds a steady 8-point lead over Trump in the nationwide poll, 52%-44%, taken after the final presidential debate last Thursday. That reflects little change since the survey taken at Labor Day, the launch of the fall campaign season, when the former vice president led by 7 points, 50%-43%.
– Susan Page and Sarah Elbeshbishi
USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll: Ahead of Election Day, 3 of 4 voters worry about violence in a divided nation
We're five days away
There are now just five days to Election Day, and approximately 75 million people have already voted, according to numbers compiled by @electproject.
However, millions of mail ballots are still outstanding, and the date the USPS recommends to mail them back to make state deadlines has passed. Officials stress those ballots now be dropped off in person.
Voters in Oklahoma can head to the polls starting Thursday for early voting, and it is the last day to register to vote in Nevada.
Fact check: What's true and what's false about voting by mail in 2020
Where are the candidates heading Thursday?
Both candidates and their running mates are expecting to be busy again on Thursday. Here's a quick look at the schedules.
- Florida: Both Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will hold events in Tampa.
- Trump will also hold a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a state that is closely contested in the polls and with a crucial Senate race.
- Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Des Moines, Iowa and Reno, Nevada. Officials in Nevada have warned against hosting an event of more than 250 people due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Sen. Kamala Harris will hold a virtual fundraiser at 7:15 p.m with no travel
More: Trump’s campaign made stops nationwide. Coronavirus cases surged in his wake in at least five places.
Voting updates:
There are still many details and battles to work through in several states as voting becomes increasingly scrutinized. Wednesday saw a handful of major developments.
- The Supreme Court refused for a second time Wednesday to change Pennsylvania's election rules, handing Republicans a defeat in their effort to reimpose an Election Day deadline for the return of absentee ballots. The unsigned order means that for now, ballots received by Nov. 6 will be counted.
- SCOTUS also refused on Wednesday to second-guess election rules in North Carolina, a key battleground state, that allow absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they arrive up to nine days later.
- Polls show Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, and slightly leading the president in Georgia.
