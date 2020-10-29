Live election updates: Biden leads Trump in latest polls, including among Latino voters in Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in the home stretch of this election. Refresh this blog all day for updates as the candidates make their final push.

The top official of the Republican Party of Wisconsin said Thursday that hackers stole $2.3 million during a crucial phase of the presidential campaign.

Party Chairman Andrew Hitt said the loss was attributed to a phishing attack that has been reported to the FBI.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office would not confirm or deny they were investigating, citing their protocols.

"It was a devastating moment," Hitt said of when the discovery was made.

Hitt said the party discovered the attack Oct. 22 and by Friday morning realized the money was taken from accounts and the FBI was notified. The money had been earmarked to pay vendors working on President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, Hitt said.

– Bill Glauber and Patrick Marley (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Wisconsin GOP: Top GOP official says cyber attackers stole $2.3 million from Republican Party of Wisconsin

More than half of North Carolina’s voters have now had their say in the 2020 election. As of Thursday morning, 3.86 million North Carolinians had cast ballots, up 65% from this point in the 2016 election, with still three more days of early voting and Election Day to come.

Some pundits have suggested the state could surpass the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election, 4.7 million, prior to Election Day.

Parsing the early voting data, political experts and organizers say, offers reasons for both Democrats and Republicans to be encouraged.

After Democrats opened a 10% turnout advantage over the first days of early voting, Republicans have narrowed the gap to less than 3% over the past week. Republicans can also boast to having registered more new voters this year, adding 158,000 Republican registrations compared to 104,000 for Democrats as of last weekend, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

North Carolina: Both Republicans and Democrats see hopeful signs in early voting numbers

“I do think it’s reasonable to conclude is that the early voting number don’t tell us this is going to be some huge Democratic victory,” said John Hood, chair of the board of the John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning think tank in Raleigh. “There could still be a huge Democratic victory. I just don’t think you see that in the early voting numbers.”

Republicans have typically outperformed Democrats on past election days, which Susan Roberts, a political science professor at Davidson College, called a “red mirage” that usually gets balanced out by Democrats’ propensity to vote earlier.

Democrats retain a slim edge in early voting turnout, 57.08% to 54.47%, and have requested more than twice the absentee ballots. And despite recent GOP gains, Democrats still outnumber Republicans in registration by around 400,000 voters.

– Brian Gordon, USA TODAY Network North Carolina

A Florida judge who heads Duval County’s vote-counting board has donated repeatedly to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and other Republican efforts, and his home is covered in signs supporting Trump, despite rules requiring judges like him refrain from donations or public support.

Duval County senior Judge Brent Shore has served as chairman of the canvassing board because of his role as a county judge. Yet Florida judicial rules bar judges from political donations of any kind. And canvassing board rules bar members from "displaying a candidate's campaign signs."

He first donated $20 in 2016 to Trump’s initial campaign for president. He has donated 11 more times since then to Trump for a total of $170, as well as donating $178 in the last two years to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Violating the judicial canons could land Shore, who wouldn't answer questions for this story, in front of the Judicial Qualifications Commission, where judges are prosecuted and even removed from their positions depending on the seriousness of their violations.