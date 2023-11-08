Live election updates: Did Richland Hills voters approve alcohol sales?

A proposal to allow liquor stores in Richland Hills was leading 65% to 35% after early voting Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Curtis Bergthold, a former council member who helped lead the petition drive, said a group of residents decided to move forward with getting the necessary signatures to get the alcohol sales election on the ballot.

A Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods is in neighboring Hurst at 1415 W. Pipeline Road..

Bergthold told the Star-Telegram in October that he likes “deversified businesses” in Richland Hills. He predicted people would likely come from nearby North Richland Hills and Haltom City, which don’t have liquor stores, if voters OK the proposal.

