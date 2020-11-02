Live election updates: Biden campaign to 'barnstorm Pennsylvania'; Trump vows to go 'in with our lawyers'

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in the home stretch of this election. Refresh this blog all day for updates as the candidates make their final pushes.

Tomorrow is Election Day

Voting in the 2020 election comes to a close Tuesday, nine months after the first ballots were cast in the Iowa Caucuses, but not before voters in several states get one more day to add to the already record-shattering early vote totals.

According to the U.S. Election Project, more than 93 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, about 68% of the entire turnout in the 2016 election.

But there is a good chance the end of the voting won't mean the end of the election battle between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, if the result isn't clear as Tuesday's vote count draws to a close.

Though ballots are counted after Election Day in every election – particularly mailed-in or absentee ballots – Trump has insisted the final tally must be in on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Trump said it wasn't "fair" voter would likely have to wait on the result in Pennsylvania as mailed-in ballots were counted, and his senior campaign adviser Jason Miller baselessly implied any change to the count after Election Day constituted an attempt to "steal" the election.

"As soon as that election's over, we're going in with our lawyers," Trump told reporters while discussing the possibility of a prolonged vote count in Pennsylvania.

Trump's and Miller's comments came amid speculation that Trump was preparing to declare victory if he appeared ahead on election night, before all the presumably Democratic-friendly mailed votes were counted.

Where are the candidates?

President Donald Trump has another long day on the campaign trail Monday with stops planned in North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to appear in Erie, Pennsylvania, at 2 p.m.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, his running mate, Kamala Harris, and their spouses are slated to "barnstorm Pennsylvania and fan out across all four corners of the state." Biden will visit Pittsburgh and Harris will head to Philadelphia, the campaign said.

Biden is also scheduled to stop in Cleveland, as polls indicate a tight race in Ohio, a state Trump won by more than 8 percentage points in 2016.

Voting updates

More than 93 million Americans have cast their ballots in early voting, shattering previous records. The number represents about 68% of all the ballots cast in 2016.

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a GOP bid to toss out almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in the emerging Democratic stronghold of Harris County. A federal judge will hold an emergency hearing Monday morning – less than 21 hours before polls open on Election Day.

The final Detroit Free Press poll of 2020 finds Trump down 7 percentage points, 41%-48%, to Biden in Michigan. And St. Cloud State University's Annual Fall Statewide Survey finds Trump down 15 points to Biden in Minnesota.

