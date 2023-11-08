Live election results: School bond proposals in H-E-B, Azle and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

Proposals to build new schools and rennovate old ones were leading in three Fort Worth area school districts after early voting, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford

A nearly $1 billion bond package to replace L.D. Bell and Trinity high schools and four elementary campuses in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district was leading 61% to 38%.

Proposition A, at $979.3 million, would replace the high schools and Hurst Hills Elementary in Hurst and Wilshire and Midway Park elementary schools in Euless. In addtion, Bell Manor Elementary would be converted for the alternative KEYS High School and a new campus for Bell Manor would be built. The proposal also included safety and security upgrades.

Proposition B was leading 62% to 38%. It would provide $18 million for technology.

The proposals would cost 13.76 cents per $100 of valuation, or $414 for the owner of a $350,000 home with a homestead exemption. It would be $344 if voters approve a school tax break in November.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

Voters considered four propositions.

Proposition A, which would provide $540.9 million for new schools, renovations and safety and security, was leading 57% to 43%

Some of the projects include replacing Wayside Middle and Saginaw Elementary, the oldest school building in the district with roots dating to the late 1800s. The school district wants to keep historic aspects, such as the old school bell, classrooms and a 1930s era auditorium. An elementary and middle school would be built to keep pace with growth in the northern part of the district.

Playground surfaces would be improved at 17 campuses and additional security cameras would be placed around the district.

Proposition B — $20.2 million to purchase technology — was leading 56% to 44%.

Propositions for athletic facilities were losing.

Proposition C was being rejected by 55% of voters. It would provide $47 million for athletic facility improvements at Saginaw High School, including a multipurpose center, locker room, weight training room and team room. The facilities are needed for equity with Boswell High School and the new Eagle Mountain High School, which is projected to open in 2024.

Proposition D was losing with 55% “no” votes. It is for $51 million for a natatorium The natatorium would be used for district water sports and community programs such as drowning prevention campaigns and health and fitness classes.

Property owners will see a slight increase to the debt service portion of the school district’s tax rate, about $3 to the average tax bill, according to the district.

Azle

A $151.5 million bond package was leading 58% to 42%. It would replace the 1950s-era Azle Junior High and expand Forte Junior High, renovate elementary and intermediate schools and realign grade levels to create eight pre-K through fifth-grade campuses to maintain neighborhood schools.

If the bond passes, the total tax rate will be $1.13 per $100 of assessed value, which is 8 cents lower than last year’s rate. Taxes would decrease $213 for the home at the average value of $266,000. They would drop $240 for a $300,000 home.

The bond would increase the size of the 13-officer police department.