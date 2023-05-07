Live election results: Mattie Parker leading in race for Fort Worth mayor

Incumbent Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker led with 70.1% of the vote, according to early unofficial results.

Challengers Jennifer Castillo had 11.7%, Adrian Devine Smith had 4.5%, Ken Bowens, Jr. had 8.6%, and Alyson Kennedy had 5.1%.

Parker is running for her second term on a platform of safe neighborhoods and growing Fort Worth’s tax base through investments in economic development and education.

She touted her record on public safety pointing to a 10% drop in violent crime, in an April meeting with the Star-Telegram’s editorial board.

“We will be the safest city in America,” Parker said in the April meeting.

She received support from Fort Worth’s police and fire unions and held a large fundraising advantage over her opponents going into the final week of the campaign. Parker had over $400,000 in reserves compared to just $100 combined for her opponents.

Only 4.5% of Fort Worth voters in Tarrant County turned out to vote early down slightly from the 6.8% early vote turnout during the May 2021 race.