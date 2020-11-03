Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their say

Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted. Today's election may result in changes in Congress, where Democrats want to regain control of the Republican-led Senate and Democrats hope to expand their advantage in the House.
The results are in for 2 New Hampshire towns that historically vote after stroke of midnight
Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.
The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.
Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that's no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.
– Associated Press
Voting officially begins on Election Day
Polls have officially opened for Election Day voting, with several East Coast states beginning voting before dawn Tuesday. Nearly 100 million votes were cast before Election Day, leading many experts to wonder how high turnout will be.
The hours of operation for polling sites vary by state and time zone. Anyone who is in line to vote by the time polls close on Tuesday has the right to vote, but it is important to make sure that your local polling place does not close earlier than the official time listed for each state.
Almost two dozen states also allow same-day voter registration, meaning that it is still possible to cast a ballot on Election Day even if you have not previously registered to vote.
– Matthew Brown
Lines stretching around a polling place in Lebanon, PA. Lebanon County is a heavily Republican area which last went for a Democrat in the presidential race in 1936. Lots of enthusiastic pro-Trump voters here. pic.twitter.com/xbTSx388Fp— Hal Conte (@conte_hal) November 3, 2020
Candidates return home after final blitz of campaign rallies
President Donald Trump president returned to Washington around 2:30 a.m. EST on Election Day following a final blitz of campaign rallies in four states on Monday.
Trump declared he would win Michigan "so easily" as he wrapped up a midnight gathering in Grand Rapids. Vice President Mike Pence also attended the rally.
Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden spent his last final night of campaigning in western Pennsylvania. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden said: “I have a feeling we’re coming together for a big win tomorrow!”
His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, signed off for the night just after midnight EST on Twitter, urging voters to get a good night’s sleep.
“Take a breath,” she said. “We got this.”
– Kim Hjelmgaard
For Iran, Election Day means mock the vote
Iran’s supreme leader became the first major international voice Tuesday to weigh in on Election Day. In a televised address, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mocked the presidential vote and repeated baseless claims pushed by President Donald Trump about voter fraud.
“If you look at their own situation, it’s lovely to watch. The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged U.S. election throughout history,” Khamenei said, failing to note that individual states run the vote.
Khamenei criticized the vote as Tehran marked an anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis that saw 52 American diplomats and citizens held hostage for 444 days.
His claim that Iran is indifferent as to who wins the U.S. vote comes after Trump pulled the U.S. out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crushed Iran's economy, prevented it from openly selling its crude oil abroad and led to shortages of consumer goods and essential medicines.
Former Vice President Biden has said he would consider re-joining the 2015 nuclear deal that was negotiated by the administration he served in under former President Barack Obama.
While Khamenei insisted the U.S. vote "was none of our business" he also appeared to revel in the anxiety the election has caused amid concerns the outcome could spark social discord, especially if either side attempts to declare victory before results are fully tabulated.
“Such an empire will not last long. It’s obvious that when a regime reaches this point, it will not live for much longer and will be destroyed,” Khamenei said, referring to the U.S. “Of course, some of them if they take office will destroy America sooner, and some others if elected will cause America to be destroyed a bit later.”
– Kim Hjelmgaard
It's Election Day in America.
More than 97 million Americans have voted nationwide before voters even began to head to the polls today, according to numbers compiled by @electproject. This represents more than 45% of registered voters nationwide.
Twenty-two states, plus the District of Columbia, offer same-day voter registration. Some of those include swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin.
Voters who are in line by the time the polls close on Tuesday are entitled to vote, however. Local polling places may close earlier than what is listed below for respective states.
President Donald Trump's and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaigns held some of their last events last night, pitching themselves to voters with just hours left in the 2020 election.
Both campaigns found themselves focusing their efforts on key swing states – Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania among them – in the final day of the campaign. The contests could determine the outcome of the presidential election.
Former President Barack Obama stumped for Biden in Miami, Florida, to rally Latino voters in the critical battleground state after some data suggests Democrats lacking with the demographic there.
Voting updates:
We may not know who won the presidential election tonight. That does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong. The AP explains.
A federal judge said Monday that he will not invalidate almost 127,000 votes cast in drive-thru lanes in Texas' Harris County, the county that includes Houston and is the largest in Texas by population.
- Biden's lead in USA TODAY's average of averages, which is based on data from RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight, reached double-digits on Oct. 12, but has since fallen back to a 7.5-percentage point lead.
The presidential election isn't the only critical race happening today. Here are the races to watch as Democrats and Republicans battle across the country over control of the Senate.
Where are the candidates today?
Biden will travel to Scranton and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tuesday. He will spend election night in his home state of Delaware.
Trump will have his election night party in the East Room of the White House, where approximately 400 people have reportedly been invited.
