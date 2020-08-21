Live: DNC Day 4 will feature former Vice President Joe Biden accepting the nomination to challenge Trump

Follow Day 4 for the Democratic National Convention with our live blog. Be sure to refresh the page for the latest version.

After a half-century in public office, former Vice President Joe Biden is set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden is expected to promote his experience 36 years in the Senate and eight years in the White House with former President Barack Obama. Biden will contrast himself to Trump as a calming example of effective leadership, after what he calls four years of chaos and crisis.

Biden is also expected to describe his history overcoming hardship, from the stutter of his youth to the deaths of his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash, and adult son from a brain tumor.

Nun and social justice advocate to give invocation

In a nod to Joe Biden’s faith, the invocation on the final night of the convention will be given by Sister Simone Campbell, a Roman Catholic nun.

One in five voters in 2016 were Catholic, according to the Pew Research Center. More than half (52%) voted for Donald Trump and 44% voted for Hillary Clinton. That was a closer split than the 17 percentage point gap in support for Trump among Protestants, a group that includes white evangelicals who voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

In a June Pew Research Center survey, 52% of all Catholics supported Biden’s candidacy but Trump was still carrying white Catholics.

Campbell, a social justice advocate, spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in a denunciation of Republican spending priorities.

After Campbell’s prayer Thursday, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons will deliver a "deep and personal" testament to his home state colleague’s faith.

“The Joe I know is someone who believes in the power of prayer and who turns to God for strength in moments of hardship and joy,” Coons wrote in an opinion piece published by Fox News Thursday. “Faith is a core part of who we are – and since our founding, it’s been a core part of America, too.”

— Maureen Groppe

How Biden will be introduced

The Biden campaign and Democratic National Convention released part of the introductory video that will play Thursday night before Biden speaks.

Watch the 1:10 clip below.

— Delaware News Journal

Delaware officials will watch Biden's speech from their cars

A DNC watch party of sorts is planned in the parking lot of Frawley Stadium, Erik Raser-Schramm, chairman of the Delaware Democratic Party, confirmed.

Elected officials ranging from the general assembly to Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer are among the invites. So, too, are Delaware's delegates.

Gov. John Carney and Sen. Tom Carper announced Biden as the official Democratic nominee Tuesday night when they pledged all 32 delegate votes to the former vice president.

Attendees will watch on a large screen in the parking lots and will remain in their cars during Biden's speech.

Raser-Schramm said Biden and wife, Jill, may come out after and give a wave. Fireworks are also expected.

"It really is a Delaware-specific thing," Raser-Schramm said.

— Jeff Neiburg and Jeanne Kuang, Delaware News Journal

Wisconsin Republicans feel Biden misfired in VP pick

Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, indicated that Joe Biden might have missed out on making a better pick for vice president.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is Biden’s running mate.

But Hitt made the case that U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin might have made more sense.

“Passing on Tammy Baldwin is just another example of Joe Biden not taking Wisconsin seriously and taking Wisconsin for granted and ignoring Wisconsin,” Hitt said during a conference call. “He picks a liberal senator (Harris) and he picks that liberal senator from California, a state you’re going to win. If you’re going to pick a liberal senator why not pick a liberal senator from a state that you need to win?

“It just continues to confuse me why they are vehemently ignoring Wisconsin and not learning from the lesson of Hillary Clinton,” he said.

Hitt and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany criticized Democrats and Biden for bypassing Wisconsin for much of the convention. Democrats were forced to make dramatic changes and create a virtual convention because of the coronavirus pandemic.

