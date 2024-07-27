🔴Live: Day one of Paris Olympics kicks off with IOC apology for South Korea name gaffe

The first full day of sporting action at the 2024 Paris Games on Saturday sees 14 golds up for grabs, including swimming, judo and shooting. The morning after a spectacular opening ceremony, the International Olympic Committee apologised for a mistake in which South Korean athletes were incorrectly introduced as North Korean. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Olympics.



