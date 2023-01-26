Live Current's Guru App Moves Into 2023 With Over 600,000 Downloads, Representing a 300+% Growth Over Pre-Covid Levels as Art Lovers Embrace AR and VR

Guru's successful VR/AR museum tech experience soon to be made available to other businesses and organizations looking to utilize innovative technology to expand their audience.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that Guru Experience Co. ("Guru"), a Live Current subsidiary, is entering 2023 with over 600,000 downloads of its proprietary virtual museum app, representing a critical milestone for Live Current's "Businesses as Creators" initiative.

"We believe businesses and institutions can join the creator economy, taking advantage of new technologies that enable them to more efficiently reach and build social followings", said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "Guru's location-based AR/VR platform is a powerful part of our creator exosystem and can be an important tool for any place-based business that wants to create and embrace its community by enhancing its virtual presence."

"We are delighted by the response we have been getting from not only our museum partners, but also from art enthusiasts alike, who are embracing our technology for both education and enjoyment, enhancing their overall experience", said Guru CEO Suzie Dergham. "I am thrilled by the endless possibilities that arise from offering our current partners additional Live Current Exosystem solutions, as well as leveraging the success of our established platform to expand into new industries and sectors, providing more opportunities for art enthusiasts to enhance the experience."

Guru offers museums and similar institutions a comprehensive set of AR and VR solutions to enhance the engagement of visitors both on-site and remotely. The company has seen significant success in providing a fully-branded, end to end solution that streamlines key features and enables small teams to achieve impressive results. In 2022, the company saw a surge in usage across all platform engagement categories, including downloads, page views and time spent. Usage has grown over 300% from pre-Covid levels, the Guru database now manages more than 5,000 individual pieces of art.

"AR and VR are bridging the divide between individuals and the things they cherish in the physical realm, the tools that are narrowing the gap between people and the things they love in the physical world," continued Ollila. "Guru's solution can be implemented in nearly any business that wants to enhance interactions with its guests."

Live Current Media is dedicated to creating a platform for what the Company refers to as the "Independent Creator", providing tools and services to both individual creators and businesses that wish to expand their virtual presence while building and creating valuable connections with their communities.

Guru is one example of what Management refers to as "intelligent acquisition", bringing together companies that have highly advanced products and talent into one platform that drives community and extracts value. Ollila and Company have been quietly consolidating the independent creator space, bringing together tools and solutions that enable individual creators, institutions and businesses to create, share, build and monetize their communities in new and increasingly powerful ways. The Company refers to its platform as an "outreach engine" or Exosystem, enabling independent creators to expand their creative and community horizons, build their brands, connect with their audience and create value.

Since Ollila's arrival as CEO in April of 2022, the Company has seen Live Current bring together five companies. Management is in discussion with a range of potential acquisitions and expects to continue to announce new companies and technologies that it will add to its Exosystem in 2023.

ABOUT GURU

GURU is a leading provider of AR and VR audio and video experiences that connect the virtual world to real world. The company's proprietary museum discovery solution is utilized by various museums and institutions to enhance the physical experience and deepen the discovery of art. Museums that use GURU have reported an uplift (uptake) of 25% to 75%+ . Its user-friendly, automated features make it easy for smaller institutions to have greater impact, expand their reach and strengthen their connections with their communities. For more information, Mkostell@theguru.co

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. has created an integrated "Exosystem" to power the independent creator. We acquire and integrate technologies that automate key processes in content and community creation, bringing together innovative businesses and technologies to provide an end-to-end resource for the hundreds of millions of creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. Today, the Live Current Media Platform features a growing set of creative tools and community building technologies that power Video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. Live Current Business Solutions provide community and experiential solutions for businesses who want to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. The Live Current Exosystem helps creators manage the four key pillars of independent creativity: Creation, Amplification, Participation and Monetization. For more information, www.livecurrent.com.

