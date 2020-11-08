Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I 2020 on PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ZIM Match

PAK vs ZIM Live Streaming Online: Pakistan meet Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 8 (Sunday). After registering a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, Babar Azam’s men continued their winning run in the T20I series, winning the opening clash by six wickets. The Men in Green will aim to seal the series after winning the second T20I while Zimbabwe will have to deliver in a must-win game. However, the visitors have to rectify their mistakes from the last game to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of PAK vs ZIM match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Speaking of the first T20I, Zimbabwe posted 156/6 while batting first in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf bowled brilliantly with the new ball as the likes Chamu Chibhabha, Brendon Taylor and Sean Williams couldn’t make a significant mark. However, youngster Wesley Madhevere’s brilliant 70-run knock guided the visitors to a fighting total. Babar Azam, however, made a mockery of Zimbabwe bowlers – scoring 82 off 55 balls – while chasing the target as the Men in Green won the game with seven balls to spare. As players gear up for the second game, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Babar Azam Guides Pakistan to Six-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will take place on November 8, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and it is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 3:30 pm.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can catch the live telecast of PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I match live on PTV Sports. Unfortunately, live-action will not be available in India on television channels.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

In case, you are not able to watch PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I on TV, you can always follow the live-action through live streaming. The live streaming of the encounter is available on Pakistan Cricket's official YouTube Page. Also, the PAK vs ZIM 2nd T20I match live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

The Men in Green aren’t likely to tinker with their winning combination while the visitors can make a couple of changes. Craig Ervine and Donald Tiripano might get a game with Tendai Chisoro and Richard Ngarava warming the benches.