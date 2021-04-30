LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 at Harare

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 176 and magnified the advantage by reaching 103 without loss in reply after the first day of the first Test on Thursday.

Seamers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets each, then opener Abid Ali was 56 not out and partner Imran Butt 43 not out.

Hasan Ali and Afridi bowled with discipline, while the host side didn't apply itself well enough on a good batting pitch and was guilty of soft dismissals.

Hasan Ali, who varied his deliveries admirably, set the tone for Pakistan before lunch by making Zimbabwe opener Kevin Kasuza play onto his stumps on 14, and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor edge to the slips on five while chasing a wide delivery. Reduced to 30-4, Zimbabwe limped to lunch on 59-4.

After lunch, debutant Roy Kaia fell for 48 when Hasan Ali trapped him with a yorker after bombarding the newcomer with short-pitched balls. The other Zimbabwe batsman making his debut, Milton Shumba, was run out for 27. The newcomers combined for a team-best 59-run stand.

Regis Chakabva was Hasan Ali's fourth wicket when he edged a full delivery on 19 to third slip.

The much quicker Afridi removed the other opener, Prince Masvaure, to a catch in the slips, and wiped out the tail clean-bowling the last three " Tendai Chisoro (9), Blessing Muzarabani (14), and Richard Ngarava (1) just before tea.

Afridi had 4-43 and Hasan Ali 4-53.

Zimbabwe, already missing three experienced players for the two-Test series, had its woes compounded further when captain Sean Williams failed to recover from a soft-tissue injury on the eve of the Test.

The team also gave a debut to left-arm seam bowler Ngarava who, like his fellow bowlers, couldn't put a dent in Butt and Abid Ali.

Pakistan handed a debut to bowling allrounder Sajid Khan at Harare Sports Club.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Story continues

Also See: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Luke Jongwe shines with four wickets as hosts stun Babar Azam and Co to level T20I series

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali help visitors seize control of first Test on opening day

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 11 runs

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.