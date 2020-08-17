Live coverage: Michelle Obama, Sen. Sanders headline first night of virtual Democratic Convention

This item will be updated throughout the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Refresh regularly for updates.

WASHINGTON – Democrats are aiming for a show of unity during the first night of their party's virtual nominating convention – and a show of star power.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who will headline the first night, is set to speak at 10 p.m. ET. She will follow Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Biden's last standing primary opponent, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican and vocal Trump critic.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced both parties to conduct their conventions virtually, a first. While the format may take the drama out of the events, they will nevertheless be carried on national television – offering Americans an opportunity to hear directly from the presidential candidates and party faithful who set the course of the 2020 election.

View photos Former first lady Michelle Obama in 2019. More

Michelle Obama: Biden is 'profoundly decent'

Michelle Obama will describe presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as a “profoundly decent man" during her keynote address Monday night at the party’s national convention.

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president," the former first lady will say of the former vice president, according to excerpts of her remarks released by the party Monday. "He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

Michelle Obama will also praise Biden as someone who "listens.” Former President Barack Obama will address the virtual convention on Wednesday.

Democrats released excerpts of remarks from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who was Biden’s last-standing primary challenger, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican.

"The future of our democracy is at stake,” Sanders will say, according to excerpts of his remarks. “We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."

— Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, USA TODAY

New ad features daughter of COVID-19 victim

A Democratic super PAC launched Monday an ad featuring Kristin Urquiza, a woman who lost her father to COVID-19 and who is also telling that story on the first night of the convention.

Urquiza says in the ad by American Bridge 21st Century that her father was a Trump supporter who took his cues from an administration that downplayed the virus.

“He basically told me he felt betrayed,” she says in the ad. “We’re told to follow leaders in times of crisis. That’s what my father did, and it cost him his life.”

American Bridge said the ad is the first to draw “a direct line between Trump’s misinformation and downplaying of the coronavirus with the death of a Trump supporter.”

The group said it’s running the ad on digital platforms and during the Republican National Convention.

— Maureen Groppe

Trump offers counter-message

Late night programming may never be the same: Donald Trump's campaign is producing an online program every night this week to critique events at the Democratic convention.

It will be a less-than-neutral analysis.

Entitled "The Real Joe Biden," the program that airs at 11 p.m. ET is part of a counter-convention project that includes web ads, television hits, guest appearances, and the president's own national tour of battleground states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

As part of a multi-million dollar digital ad buy, the Trump campaign plans to take over the YouTube masthead from Tuesday through Friday. Pro-Trump and anti-Biden ads will find their way to news site web pages, including the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Fox News.

Story continues