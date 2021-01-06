Live coverage of DC protests: Thousands gather on National Mall to 'support our president'; Trump expected to speak

WASHINGTON — Thousands of President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters were descending on the nation's capital Wednesday for what may be the most intense protests yet as Congress prepares to formally declare Joe Biden president-elect.

Most of the early crowd shunned face coverings despite the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, though some wore red “Make America Great Again” masks. Some tried to start “USA” and “stop the steal” chants. Music blared and people stumped for the president with megaphones. Many donned red, white and blue apparel and waved "Trump 2020" flags.

Colleen Cupp of Carmel, Indiana, said the crowd was friendly and she wasn’t worried about violence.

“We’re here supporting our president,” she said. “It feels unifying.”

Trump has unsuccessfully tried to overturn election results in six battleground states through dozens of failed lawsuits, falsely claiming the election was stolen despite no evidence of widespread fraud. Although several Republican legislators have indicated they will object to the certification of electoral votes for Biden, the campaign lacks the votes needed to overturn the results.

Unbowed, conservative social media pages were promoting at least four rallies intended to pressure Republican lawmakers into joining the doomed effort.

As protesters gather in the streets, legislators were to meet to count the Electoral College votes during a special joint session of Congress at 1 p.m. ET — 306 for Biden, 232 for Trump. It takes 270 to win the presidency. Follow live updates from inside Congress here.

The biggest rally began at 9 a.m. ET at the Ellipse, near the White House, according to a permit granted to Women for America First, a conservative group that helped organize similar protests in recent months that drew thousands.

Trump has promoted the Jan. 6 protests, tweeting multiple times about the events over the holidays. He said he will speak on the Ellipse around 11 a.m.

Members of the "Proud Boys," designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, are expected to attend. Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the group, suggested they will be incognito. He was arrested Monday after arriving in D.C., on charges related to the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner at a protest last year. Tarrio pleaded not guilty to destruction of property and weapons charges and was released – but ordered to stay out of D.C. until his next court appearance in June.

From 'legitimate questions' to 'naked treason'

Sherri Lynn Womack, a member of the Lee County board of education in North Carolina, said she traveled to Washington to demand better election security and stronger voter ID laws. She cited what she believes are “suspicious” videos of ballot counting in Georgia.

“I’m not one of those conspiracy theorists," she said. "But these are legitimate questions that need to be asked."

The Trump campaign is falsely claiming that surveillance camera footage captured election workers in Georgia adding thousands of illegal ballots that were brought into an Atlanta facility in suspicious “suitcases” on election night. State officials said the full video shows the suitcases were actually standard containers used to secure ballots.

Meanwhile, David Tate, 32, a truck driver from New Hampshire, said he drove 14 hours because he doesn’t want his three children to grow up under a Biden administration. He said he doesn’t believe Biden could have gotten the amount of votes he did because of the massive crowds Trump drew compared to the smaller events held by Biden.

“It’s kind of our right and our duty as American citizens to stand up against this naked treason,” he said. Biden, however, did not host large events at the behest of the public health experts who urged Americans to avoid large gatherings.

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg, 9:25 a.m. ET

On the National Mall to 'support the cause of freedom'

Among those on the National Mall was Angela Strong, 41, a sixth-generation Texan who said she had ancestors on the Mayflower and others who fought in the Civil War.

“If they were willing to sacrifice everything to defend liberty and freedom, I could come down to support the cause for freedom," Strong said. She said debate has been stifled in America, and people who disagree can’t have a conversation without arguing.

Strong said she couldn't speak to Trump's claims of voter fraud because Texas was not that close of a race, but added that concerns raised by people in other states such as Pennsylvania should be heard. Experts have agreed,however, that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania or elsewhere.

“If their citizens and legislators are questioning it in any contested state, it shouldn’t be ignored," she said. "We have to give those voices the opportunity to say how they feel and why it is they feel that way.”

– Ryan W. Miller, 8:25 a.m. ET

Six arrested Tuesday night as Trump supporters began to gather

Crowds of President Donald Trump's supporters began gathering Tuesday in Washington, and D.C. police announced six protest-related arrests.

The Metropolitan Police Department detained three men and two women on charges ranging from carrying a pistol without a license to assault of a police officer, according to a spokesman. The U.S. Park Police also made one arrest, the spokesman said.

Hundreds of people had gathered during the day on Freedom Plaza near the White House, many waving Trump and American flags. Vendors ringing the plaza sold flag-themed hats and shirts emblazoned with sayings from “Stop the steal” to “Trump is my president.”

– Ryan W. Miller and Trevor Hughes, 12:05 a.m. ET

Counting Electoral College votes: What's happening in Congress today

Congress' count of the Electoral College, a normally symbolic affair affirming the president-elect's victory, is set to be a contentious, lengthy process when the House and Senate convene in a joint session to count the electoral votes on Wednesday.

In an effort that has divided the Republican Party, over a dozen Senate Republicans and at least 50 House Republicans are set to object to the counting of electoral votes from states that Trump contested after Election Day. No Democrats are expected to object to the results.

Trump has urged Republican lawmakers to join the objections, but the effort is unlikely to succeed because a majority of both the House and Senate is needed to exclude any electoral votes.

Congress is set to meet on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST as protesters descend on Washington. Read more here about the procedures and what to expect.

– Nicholas Wu and Camille Caldera, 7 a.m. ET

DC officials warn of violence, extremists groups

Protests are likely to attract conspiracy theorists and members of the extremist group the Proud Boys, raising concerns of violent confrontations.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday federal and local law enforcement are preparing for the demonstrations and urged residents to stay away from the area. National Guard troops will support local police officers and Bowser said she is evaluating whether a curfew is necessary to quell violence, according to local media reports.

“I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation," Bowser said in a statement. "And we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful."

When the Proud Boys protested in Washington, D.C., last month, violent scuffles broke out between protesters, counterprotesters and police. At least 23 people were arrested.

– Will Carless

