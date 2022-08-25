In The Know by Yahoo

A couple’s sleeping arrangement has TikTokers talking about the unusual setup.

TikToker @carsynvsoto posted a tour of her bedroom and her boyfriend’s bedroom. No, they don’t live in separate homes. The pair cohabitate, but each wanted their own refuge at home. The perfect compromise was to have separate bedrooms.

“When you and your boyfriend finally move in together and you want separate rooms so you can still have your own space and decorate how you want,” the caption read.

The video showed @carsynvsot’s bedroom full of warm neutrals, plants and chic decor. Then it cut to her boyfriend’s space: a blue man cave with a different energy.

The video racked up 2.7 million views. People in the comment section were enthusiastic about the choice, although some weren’t sure if their partners would be up for it.

“I can’t wait for separate rooms. my partner thinks is out of spite. I’m working on it, got a few years before we buy a house to convince him,” another added.

“I used to think this was weird until I moved in with mine. Sir, ima need you to move into the room next door,” someone added.

“Idk why people hate on this, if y’all want separate rooms then cool! If you want one room, also cool!” a user said.

“Tbh this is great. Sleepovers in each others room but still getting your own space!” a person commented.

“My husband and I have separate spaces to decorate and be ourselves while having a shared bedroom to sleep. Our bedroom is bland cause we just sleep,” a TikToker replied.

The post Live-in couple’s sleeping arrangement ignites conversation on TikTok: ‘I don’t know why people hate on this’ appeared first on In The Know.

