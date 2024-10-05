Live college football updates: North Carolina hosts Pitt at Kenan Stadium

After back-to-back losses to James Madison and Duke, North Carolina needs an immediate course correction.

Beating Pittsburgh on Saturday at Kenan Stadium would help point things back in the right direction. But the Panthers come into the ACC game undefeated at 4-0, a slight betting favorite.

UNC’s last game at Kenan was one of the program’s most humiliating — the 70-50 beating by James Madison that had UNC’s Mack Brown questioning whether he should continue as coach. The Heels then took a 20-0 lead last week at Duke in their ACC opener, only to have the Blue Devils — another undefeated team — score 21 unanswered points in the second half for a 21-20 victory.

UNC comes into Saturday’s game 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC.

It's a noon start at Kenan Stadium.