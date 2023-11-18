Live college football updates: No. 22 North Carolina faces resurgent Clemson

North Carolina is after its first win at Clemson since 2001 and the Tigers look to continue their late-season turnaround Saturday as the two face off at Memorial Stadium.

The No. 22 Tar Heels escaped last week with a 47-45 double-overtime win over Duke, keeping the Victory Bell in the rivalry for a fifth straight season. It was UNC’s Senior Day and likely the last game at Kenan Stadium for quarterback Drake Maye, a redshirt sophomore projected as a NFL first-round draft pick next spring.

This week, it’s Clemson’s Senior Day as the Tigers look to follow up wins over Notre Dame and Georgia Tech by beating a ranked opponent. Clemson hammered UNC 39-10 in last year’s ACC championship game in Charlotte.

Check back here for live updates from the game.

Clemson injury update

Clemson’s injury situation has cleared up a bit from the past two weeks. The team confirmed Saturday that linebacker Barrett Carter is expected to play after missing last week with an ankle injury. Rotational defensive backs Sheridan Jones and safety Tyler Venables will also play, while two other DBs, Jeadyn Lukus and Jalyn Phillips, are out.

Receiver Antonio Williams (toe) and left guard Marcus Tate (knee) remain out.