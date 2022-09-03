Chelsea vs West Ham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Chelsea FC

02:45 PM

'I'm happy to work with this group now.'

Thomas Tuchel was asked in his pre-match press conference on his club's record of summer spending

"Oh really? We can discuss endlessly if we overspent or if it's too much money for the players but the players that we got are very, very good players and very good personalities. Everything was needed to rebuild the group and inspire the group and I think we did excellent, excellent signings. It does not help if we talk about the prices too much because we'll always find people and it's maybe hard to argue when they say it's way too much money – okay. This is how the market was for us. Maybe we were not in the perfect position to find always the right timing and the right price. But this was nobody's fault, this was because of the situation, but the players we got fit perfectly and I'm very happy to work with this group now."

02:36 PM

Paqueta starts..

Chelsea vs West Ham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

West Ham's big-money summer signing Lucas Paqueta is set to make his first start for the club.

The Brazilian talent is estimated to have set West Ham back in excess of £50million.

02:18 PM

The £70m man..

Chelsea vs West Ham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Chelsea FC

Here he is Chelsea fans - your £70m summer signing

02:08 PM

The team news is in

Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Cucurella, Pulisic, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Emerson, Rice, Paqueta, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Benrahma, Cornet

02:00 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to the Telegraph's live sport coverage, as Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Story continues

Chelsea finished the summer transfer window as leaders in terms of spending, but the question remains, does the squad look a quarter of billion better than it was at the end of last season? Recent results certainly do not point towards any drastic changes in fortunes, with Chelsea languishing 10th in the league after five games.

It was a solid start to their season, which saw Chelsea beat Everton, draw at home against London rivals Tottenham. However, their last three games have been detrimental to their fortunes, as Leeds and Southampton got the better of Thomas Tuchel's side.

They grinded out a result to secure three points against an otherwise hapless Leicester City, who remain bottom of the table. But, Tuchel needs to get results on the board to justify what has been spent in this window.

Chelsea have mixed fortunes on the injury front heading into today's London derby with N' Golo Kante remaining sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is also missing due to a broken jaw sustained during an armed robbery. So, Tuchel could call upon new signing Wesley Fofana to make his debut for the hosts.

Chelsea vs West Ham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Telegraph

West Ham, like Chelsea have not progressed on the table with a dismal start to their season, However, after the last two games, manager David Moyes will feel momentum is on their side after a much needed victory over Aston Villa and a vital draw against Tottenham mid-week.

Moyes will rue his luck with the mid-week results, as there were chances late in the game to win the clash at the deah. However, the West Ham squad need to feel a sense of togetherness especially with the many news signings coming into the team.

Any trip to Stamford Bridge is a daunting task for any side. But going by Chelsea's current form, Moyes will be hopeful of getting something out of the game. This will be a game to watch out for considering the struggles of these two London club, hoping to get back into relevance once more.

Stick with us for all the build-up, team news before kick-off at 3pm and then live updates throughout- plus all the post-match analysis.