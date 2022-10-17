Live: Chancellor Hunt reverses many mini-budget measures in emergency statement

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has issued an emergency statement as he seeks to restore stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

Mr Hunt confirmed he is ditching many of the measures in the mini-budget, including the planned cut to income tax.

The Chancellor will address MPs in a statement to the House of Commons later in the afternoon.

The energy price guarantee, which had been due to cap prices for two years, will end in April after which time the Government will look to target help at those most in need

Plans to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p, which had been due to be brought forward to April, have been abandoned and it will remain at 20p in the pound until the country can afford to reduce it

The cut in dividend tax will also go, along with VAT-free shopping for overseas tourists, the freeze on alcohol duty and the easing of the IR35 rules for the self-employed

Government spending in “some areas” will be cut

In response to the Chancellor’s latest financial statement, Welsh government finance minister Rebecca Evans said: “The complete unravelling of the mini-budget shows the chaos at the heart of the UK Government.

“In the space of six short weeks the UK Government’s reckless and flawed economic policy has caused mayhem in the financial markets, pushed up mortgage costs and stretched household budgets even further.

“Now the UK Government is rolling back on its energy price support scheme for households, something that will only add to the uncertainty people are facing as they worry about paying their bills.

“The new Chancellor has signalled a new era of austerity to start to fill the hole in public finances.”

Sadiq Khan has claimed the Government has “run out of ideas” after Jeremy Hunt ditched most of the remaining policies from Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

“The Government’s in shambles – it’s clearly chaos,” the Mayor of London told the PA news agency.

“Families, businesses, investors don’t know from one minute to the next what the Government’s policy is. It’s no way to run an economy, it’s no way to run the country.

“What’s clear now is this Government’s run out of road, it’s run out of ideas. And that’s why it’s so important for them to actually give the British public the chance for voting for a fresh start and call a general election.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Conservatives “have lost all credibility”.

She said in a statement: “The Chancellor said that growth requires ‘confidence and stability’ yet it’s clear that the Tories can’t provide this.

“There will continue to be a huge cost to families because of the actions of this Tory Government.

“We are still flying blind with no OBR forecasts and no clarity of the impact of their mistakes.

“The humiliating climb-down on their energy plan begs the question yet again – why won’t they bring in a windfall tax on energy producers to help foot the bill?”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Conservatives “have lost all credibility” (Peter Byrne/PA)

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has arrived in Downing Street.

Mr Lewis was seen arriving in a black Range Rover at Number 10 just before 12.15pm.

He smiled at photographers as he entered the building but did not say anything.

Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Downing Street insisted the Prime Minister was still in charge despite Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tearing up her economic strategy.

Asked who was running the country, Ms Truss’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister. She has been working closely with her Chancellor over the weekend to agree this approach.

“Of course there are a raft of other areas on which she will continue to lead the country, not least in our response to the war in Ukraine.”

Cabinet ministers have been invited to No 10 for an informal “reception” on Monday evening as Ms Truss battles to save her premiership.

The reversal of Liz Truss’s tax-slashing measures will have “an impact” on investment and growth, Downing Street has said.

Asked whether the Prime Minister still wants to reduce the tax burden, her spokesman said: “You’ve heard from the Prime Minister on a number of occasions and indeed the new Chancellor on their views on ensuring people can keep more of the money.

“We recognise that economic stability is important, particularly seeing some of the global headwinds we are right now and that’s why we have made these changes”.

Pressed on whether Ms Truss still believes raising corporation tax will damage investment and growth, the official conceded that the decisions “do have to have an impact.”

He said there was “no single factor” that forced Ms Truss to rip up her mini-budget, but said she acknowledged its measures had gone “too far too fast”.

Asked about the credibility problem Liz Truss now faces after the mini-budget U-turns, her official spokesman said she was providing “stability of leadership”.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is listening to the public.

“She is listening to advice on the markets, she is listening to her colleagues and she is making the necessary difficult decisions to change our approach so that we can provide the economic stability and indeed maintain that stability of leadership which is important.”

Pressed on whether Ms Truss accepted she had a credibility problem, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is demonstrating that she is able to make the difficult decisions necessary to provide the leadership for this country.”

Liz Truss still believes in the importance of growing the economy despite the ripping up of her tax-cutting plans, Downing Street insisted.

Liz Truss has had a difficult time since becoming Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked how she can still claim this given the threat of recession and slowing growth, her official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister does still – and Chancellor – very much believe that its growth is vitally important to the United Kingdom.”

Challenged over the markets’ loss of faith in her, the official, while refusing to comment on “day-to-day market movement”, said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor agree on the importance of economic stability. That’s why they have made this decision that the Chancellor is setting out today.

“But they still fundamentally believe in the importance of boosting growth.”

The spokesman refused to pre-empt the Chancellor’s statements to the Commons later on Monday and on October 31, but stressed that “we are introducing a number of supply-side measures alongside that”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted her Government’s change of tack “supports and delivers” for people across the country.

The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions. We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom. https://t.co/P3yglx6efZ — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 17, 2022

In a tweet about an hour after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s statement, she said: “The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.

“We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom.”

Angela Richardson, who has become the fourth Conservative MP to publicly call on Liz Truss to resign as Prime Minister, told Matt Chorley on Times Radio: “We saw those unfunded tax cuts. Had that not happened, the markets would not have responded the way that they did, we would not be seeing the fact that there’s potentially an extra £10 billion that we’ve got to try and plug.”

The Guildford MP added: “And I believe that’s 100% down to the Prime Minister, I’m afraid, and so I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer and I’m very sad to have to say that.”

Asked whether she had written a letter to head of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers Sir Graham Brady expressing her loss of confidence, Ms Richardson said: “I said during the difficulties with Boris Johnson that any correspondence between Sir Graham Brady and myself, if that were ever to eventuate, would be a private matter, that I wouldn’t discuss that publicly, and there’s no reason to change that now.”

Downing Street sidestepped questions on whether Liz Truss will be resigning and said the Prime Minister remains “focused on delivery”.

Asked about the possibility, her official spokesperson told reporters: “You heard from the Prime Minister on Friday. She’s working very closely with the Chancellor and they discussed the package which the Chancellor is setting out today.

“As she said on Friday, she is focused on delivery.”

Pressed on what is left for Ms Truss to deliver on given the ripping up of her leadership campaign promises, the official said she and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt “agree that it’s vitally important” that she delivers on her mission for “going for growth”, including investment zones and boosting the UK’s energy supply.

“There is a raft of work that the Government is delivering on and the Prime Minister is leading on.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said “thank goodness we didn’t act so rashly” after Jeremy Hunt announced most of his predecessor’s tax cuts were being scrapped.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted in response to the new Chancellor’s emergency announcement on Monday morning.

Another reminder of the many demands made of @scotgov to immediately match this without any consideration of cost and impact. Thank goodness we didn’t act so rashly https://t.co/mXtebgqCEy — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 17, 2022

Discussing the abandoned reduction in the basic rate of income tax, she said: “Another reminder of the many demands made of @scotgov to immediately match this without any consideration of cost and impact.

“Thank goodness we didn’t act so rashly.”

(PA Graphics)

Angela Richardson has become the fourth Tory MP to call publicly for Liz Truss to stand down, saying the problems with the public finances were “100% down to the Prime Minister”.

She told Times Radio: “I just don’t think that it’s tenable that she can stay in her position any longer. And I’m very sad to have to say that.”

For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they must lose a confidence vote.

But current Conservative Party rules forbid a confidence ballot for another 11 months and the next general election is not due until late 2024.

11.51am

The Chancellor’s emergency statement came as Prime Minister Liz Truss remained under pressure, with some Tory MPs calling for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.

The Prime Minister sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking to the nation from the Treasury in London during an emergency statement (Marc Ward/PA)

The pound strengthened and UK government bonds rallied further as Jeremy Hunt announced plans to reverse key policies in former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget.

Sterling rebounded by more than 1.2% to 1.139 against the US dollar shortly after Mr Hunt gave his emergency statement to calm the financial markets.

Yields on 30-year government bonds, or gilts, eased back further by around 10%, as the new Chancellor set out plans to shave off billions of Government debt.

The interest on long-dated bonds hit a low of around 4.32% shortly after the first announcement.

The Government’s main objective will be ensuring “stability”, the Chancellor said.

Indicating that some Government spending would have to be cut, Jeremy Hunt said: “The most important objective for our country right now is stability.

“Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets but they can play their part and we will do so, because instability affects the prices of things in shops, the cost of mortgages and the values of pensions.”

The UK will “always pay its way”, the Chancellor said.

Jeremy Hunt said: “Growth requires confidence and stability and the United Kingdom will always pay its way.

“This Government will therefore take whatever tough decisions are necessary to do so.”

Liz Truss held a political Cabinet call at 10am to discuss the decision to scrap the mini-budget measures.

The Chancellor set out the “worsening global economic situation, with interest rates rising around the world as monetary policy returns to a sense of normality”, a No 10 source said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss (Daniel Leal/PA)

“Because of this, the Government is adjusting its programme while remaining committed to long-term reforms to improve growth such as investment zones and speeding up infrastructure projects.”

Jeremy Hunt is expected to meet all secretaries of state this week to decide on future spending plans which will then be submitted to the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday.

Jeremy Hunt announced that help with energy bills for households will only last until April, with a review to find a “new approach” that will “cost the taxpayer significantly less”.

In an emergency statement, the new Chancellor said: “The biggest single expense in the growth plan was the energy price guarantee.

“This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter and today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.

“So I’m announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year. The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned whilst ensuring enough support for those in need.

“Any support for businesses will be targeted to those most affected and the new approach will better incentivise energy efficiency.”

11.23am

Government spending in “some areas” will be cut, the Chancellor confirmed.

Jeremy Hunt said: “There will be more difficult decisions, I’m afraid, on both tax and spending as we deliver our commitment to get debt falling as a share of the economy over the medium term.

“All departments will need to redouble their efforts to find savings and some areas of spending will need to be cut.

“But as I promised at the weekend, our priority in making the difficult decisions that lie ahead will always be the most vulnerable and I remain extremely confident about the UK’s long-term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth.”

The Chancellor said he remained “extremely confident” about the country’s long-term economic prospects, but added: “Growth requires confidence and stability and the United Kingdom will always pay its way.

“This Government will therefore take whatever tough decisions are necessary to do so.”

The basic rate of income tax will remain at 20p indefinitely, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said.

The rate had been due to reduce to 19p from April under Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, a year earlier than Rishi Sunak had planned.

But Mr Hunt said it would now stay at 20p until economic conditions allowed a reduction.

He said: “It is a deeply held Conservative value – a value that I share – that people should keep more of the money that they earn.

“But at a time when markets are rightly demanding commitments to sustainable public finances, it is not right to borrow to fund this tax cut.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said his tax cut reversals will raise some £32 billion a year as part of efforts to get the public finances back on track.

In an emergency statement, he said: “The measures I’ve announced today will raise every year around £32 billion.”

The Government will continue with its planned cut to stamp duty and its reversal of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions, the Chancellor said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed he is ditching many of the measures in the mini-budget, including the planned cut to income tax.

In an emergency statement, he said: “We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.

“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt getting into a car at the rear of Downing Street before making his emergency statement (Victoria Jones/PA)

Help with energy bills for all households will only last until April, with Jeremy Hunt announcing a review to look at a “new approach” to target support at those worst off after that.

The Government will ditch plans for new VAT-free shopping for international tourists, Mr Hunt said.

BREAKING: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced the Government will scrap plans to reduce the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% in April next year, a move that had been forecast would cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries warned her colleagues they must support Liz Truss or bring back her predecessor Boris Johnson to avoid a general election.

She tweeted: “There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support.

“Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority. @BorisJohnson

“The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks.”

There is no unity candidate. No one has enough support. Only one MP has a mandate from party members and from the British public – a mandate with an 80 seat majority.@BorisJohnson The choices are simple – back Liz, if not bring back Boris or face a GE within weeks. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 17, 2022

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left 11 Downing Street at around 10.30am.

He is due to give a televised statement from inside the Treasury at around 11.15am prior to his announcement to the House of Commons this afternoon.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt getting into a car at the rear of Downing Street, London, before making his emergency statement (Victoria Jones/PA)

