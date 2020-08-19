Live: Barack Obama to rip into Trump by name during Democratic convention speech

Day 3 of the Democratic Convention is set to begin. You can follow along through the night by refreshing this page for live coverage.

Former President Barack Obama will offer some of his most pointed criticism of President Donald Trump during remarks at the Democratic convention Wednesday, arguing that his successor “hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released hours before his address. “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

Though Obama frequently discusses Trump administration policies, he almost never mentions the current president by name – even as Trump has slammed his administration on a near daily basis.

“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends,” Obama will assert in a live address to be delivered from Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama will say. “And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

Harris to take the stage

Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled to accept her nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

Harris, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, delivered a fiery speech Aug. 12 during her first appearance with Biden. Her selection was widely praised among Democratic activists who encouraged the selection of a Black woman for the first time on a major-party ticket and as the first Asian woman.

Rep. Dent focuses on 'right and wrong'

Former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania announced his support for Joe Biden Wednesday.

Dent didn't support President Donald Trump in 2016, and told CNN that he was not going to help reelect the president in 2020. Dent said that right now for him it's not about "Right or Left," but about "right and wrong."

"I feel that we need to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government," Dent told CNN"s Jake Tapper. "We simply don't have that now. And that's why I'm going to be voting for Joe Biden for President."

Dent, a moderate Republican, retired in May 2018 from Congress. In his farewell speech to Congress, Dent lamented that "too many Republicans expect unquestioning — blind, unquestioning — loyalty and obedience to President Trump, no matter how absurd or disruptive the comment or behavior."

Who is speaking?

Within the theme of "A More Perfect Union," the lineup includes some of the Washington officials who have drawn prolonged criticism from Republicans. The speakers will cover a variety of subjects that are priorities for Democrats.

Two women will discuss their goal of reducing gun violence. DeAndra Dycus' son was paralyzed by a stray bullet at 13. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., survived being shot in head at a community event while serving in Congress. Her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, is running to unseat Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the presidential battleground state.

