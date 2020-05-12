Live Autosport Podcast: What next for Vettel?

Ferrari has formally announced Sebastian Vettel will leave the team at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, calling it a joint decision.

Vettel's existing three-year deal expires at the end of the season, but after months of talks over a fresh contract without a breakthrough, the decision was taken to part company.

Join the live Autosport podcast hosted by Alex Kalinauckas to discuss Vettel's situation, what is next for Ferrari and the impact it has on the F1 driver market.

