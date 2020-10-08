Live Arts Are Being Devastated. How Do We Keep Stages From Going Dark?

Working in the performing arts is a difficult way of life at best. The hours are long and the pay is low, yet many of us dedicate our livelihoods to an often strenuous industry because we believe in the power of art to transform lives.

Uncertainty is something we know well. We know what it means to wait with an equal measure of optimism and anxiety for a grant to go through. We know how to go from contract to contract without the stability of sick days or benefits packages. We know how to navigate the tentative balance between enticing audiences with “relevant” art, while also satisfying our own needs as storytellers.

But what we face now goes beyond our already honed skills of adaptability and transformation. With the sweeping restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the performing arts industry was one of the first to close and will be one of the last to open. In the meantime, we are losing work in devastating ways.

Over the past several months, I have watched community members’ contracts dissolve and crumble before our eyes. In Toronto alone, that includes 25,000 cancelled or postponed public performances; $500 million lost ticket sales; and 20 million lost audience members, according to the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts.

Our artists and creatives, already barely able to navigate a decade of rising housing and rental prices, are leaving urban centres en masse. Many of my friends have moved away from Toronto to weather this storm in less financially intensified places. It is heartbreaking to not know when or if they will return, or whether they will be able to continue working in creative industries.

Some of our most valuable artistic voices are from our BIPOC, 2SLGBTQI+, dis/abled and mental health communities. Their stories illuminate nuance and ingenuity that we desperately need to navigate equity, inclusion and reconciliation. Due to the...

