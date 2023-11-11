🔴 Live: Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to call for an end to the violence in Gaza

Arab leaders are meeting in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a joint summit that is expected to underline the urgency of ending Israel's attacks on Gaza before the conflict ignites the region, as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reaches its fifth week. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

If the live blog does not appear, please refresh your page.

Key developments from Friday, November 10:

The WHO said on Friday that 20 hospitals in Gaza were now out of action. The biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip was coming under bombardment on Friday, the World Health Organization said, adding that 20 hospitals in the Palestinian enclave were now out of action entirely.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that humanitarian pauses were 'a step in the right direction'. Israel has agreed to humanitarian "pauses" in its offensive on Hamas in Gaza after pressure from the US, said Biden, welcoming "a step in the right direction".

Health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said on Friday that more than 11,078 people, including 4,506 children, have been killed since the start of Israel's military operation. The number of wounded has rised to 27,490, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel meanwhile revised its October 7 Hamas attack death toll from 1, 400 to "around 1,200" people. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said it was "an updated estimate".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Gaza health system reaches ‘point of no return’, says Red Cross

'All lives have equal worth': Macron urges Israel to protect civilians at Gaza aid conference

Israel agrees to 4-hour daily ‘pauses’ in northern Gaza, says US