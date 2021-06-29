Live-Action 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Movie Looks Unintentionally Terrifying

Let’s just hope Clifford isn’t the kind of dog that needs his glands expressed.

The trailer for “Clifford the Big Red Dog” dropped on Tuesday, and Twitter users collectively responded like a shrieking squeaky toy because the trailer is inadvertently unnerving.

This fall, heroes don’t get any bigger. Check out the new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, coming to the BIG screen September 17. 🐾 Help us to #LoveBIG! For every ❤️ or share the #CliffordMovie trailer gets, we’re donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $20,000. pic.twitter.com/JIwQxuqKYf — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) June 29, 2021

In the upcoming live-action remake — set to be released on Sept. 17 — of the beloved children’s book series and PBS animated show, the titular Clifford starts out as a regular old flaming red puppy (which appears to be inspired by a Labrador retriever pup). He grows in size based on his owner’s love for him and magical tears. Once Clifford is the size of, let’s say, a baby woolly mammoth, he wreaks havoc on New York City by plunging his owner into a wall with his tail; attempting to swallow a pug; and attacking a poor kid in a human bubble ball in a mistaken game of fetch.

And although some Twitter users griped because they thought Clifford should be the size of an adult woolly mammoth …

They didn’t even make him a gigantic dog like in the books what the hell is even the point. Now he’s Clifford the clydesdale-sized dog pic.twitter.com/JTazHJljy3 — the Mythical 2 Liter Baja Blast (@WendySnowRadish) June 29, 2021

… most appropriately expressed their horror:

you know, some things just aren’t meant to translate from animation to live action and clifford is one of them pic.twitter.com/8s13kfKe8f — alaina 🏹👑 (@cloisvilles) June 29, 2021

I was hoping for this movie to be a thriller. Focusing on the fact that Clifford could accidentally kill any living being at any moment.



After watching this trailer: I'm getting what I wanted. https://t.co/BqT0rpPb9d — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) June 29, 2021

why does hollywood keep turning my childhood into nightmarish acid-laced fever dreams https://t.co/RMxgUE95L3 — heat stroke summer (@thotteusstevens) June 29, 2021

The exclusive new poster for the upcoming Clifford movie. pic.twitter.com/D6rHjnqhJp — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) June 29, 2021

Ok hear us out: Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Clifford. pic.twitter.com/F65IcGuSmh — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) June 29, 2021

Writers room trying to figure out how they're gonna make a movie out of Clifford the big red dog pic.twitter.com/NpO3O5c9pj — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) June 29, 2021

first look at the live-action clifford the big red hedge hog pic.twitter.com/BekDUxPN40 — darth™ (@darth) June 29, 2021

get his ass clifford pic.twitter.com/oNmYlB1IUI — residual // energy \\ boss (@dj_laundryy) June 29, 2021

"Clifford the Big Red Dog isn't real. He can't hurt you."



Clifford: pic.twitter.com/MRjyuQDeTJ — Harry Balzitch (@thDRAGnrebOrN) June 29, 2021

Saturn Devouring His Son (Goya, c. 1820) / Clifford the Big Red Dog (Becker, 2021) pic.twitter.com/B6oKCLAD7j — Jay (@SubstanceIs) June 29, 2021

Hey, we suppose every generation needs its own dog-inspired nightmare material ― so enjoy, kiddos!

