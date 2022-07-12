LIVE: 90+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods Pro, LG TVs, Theragun—shop now

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·7 min read
Looking for Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? We found all the best Prime Day savings on tech, furniture, kitchen appliances and more.
Looking for Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? We found all the best Prime Day savings on tech, furniture, kitchen appliances and more.

Looking for the hottest Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? We're tracking all the best and most eye-popping Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. From Blink security cameras to iRobot robot vacuums, we'll be monitoring all of the best Prime Day savings for you right here. Keep scrolling for our favorite deals to shop today—but don't wait, since the best deals are selling out fast.

15 best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today

  1. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $900)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.98 (Save $79.02)

  3. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

  4. Apple Watch Series 7 from $279 (Save $70 to $120)

  5. Theragun Mini 4th Generation Portable Massage Gun for $159 (Save $40)

  6. Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

  7. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)

  8. Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59)

  9. Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity for $59.99 (Save $100)

  10. Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $70)

  11. Get one year of Grubhub+ for free (Save $119.88)

  12. TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)

  13. Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)

  14. Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)

  15. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)

Updated 2:513PM EST: Looking to save? We're live tracking all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you today, July 12. We're highlightung new deals all day long, so check back often! — Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Now through tomorrow, July 13, Amazon Prime Day is offering insane price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products, plus doorbuster deals at several competing retailers. Want to get in on the Prime Day savings? You can still sign up for a discount and enjoy the many perks of Prime just in time for the two-day savings event.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Today's Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on some of the best tech we've ever tested. Looking for new wearable tech? Snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 today, saving you $120. Our tester raved about the Apple AirPods Pro and right now, you can save $79 on a pair at Amazon. Shop all the best Prime Day tech deals below.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, TCL TVs, Echo Shows and more.
Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, TCL TVs, Echo Shows and more.

Best home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can snag one of our favorite smart video doorbells, the Blink video doorbell, for 30% off at $34.99. Shop more must-haves for the home on sale at Amazon today.

Score Amazon Prime Day home deals on furniture, Bissell vacuums and Blink security cameras today.
Score Amazon Prime Day home deals on furniture, Bissell vacuums and Blink security cameras today.

Best kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

One of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals right now is the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, currently 22% off, ringing up at $23.49. We're big fans of the standard Dash egg cooker for its simple design and how well it prepared different types of egg dishes. Check out more Prime Day kitchen deals below.

Save big on kitchen gadgets, cookware and more with the best Amazon Prime Day deals.
Save big on kitchen gadgets, cookware and more with the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Best fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day fitness and lifestyle deals today for savings on yoga mats, Coleman camping tents, baby wipes and more. You can snag the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker on sale for 23% off at $30.99 or perhaps the Theragun Mini portable massage gun for $40 off.

Shop the best fitness and lifestyle deals during Amazon Prime Day and save on massage guns, camping tents and even baby wipes!
Shop the best fitness and lifestyle deals during Amazon Prime Day and save on massage guns, camping tents and even baby wipes!

Best streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon's streaming service deals can help keep you entertained. Prime members can get a three-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.

Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with early Prime Day streaming deals.
Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with early Prime Day streaming deals.

Best toy and game deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Lego setsNerf guns, Disney toys and more are all on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) with these winning Prime Day deals.

Score the best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games from Lego, Nerf and more.
Score the best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games from Lego, Nerf and more.

All-Clad pots and pans: Save up to 74% on cookware at All-Clad during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. We saw tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day with even deeper discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you've got to shop.
Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you've got to shop.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. We're seeing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

