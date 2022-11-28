Live: 115+ Walmart Cyber Monday deals you won't want to miss—Dyson, LG, Ninja

The best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.

Updated 6:38 p.m. EST: Still shopping around for great holiday sales? We're keeping track of all the last-minute Cyber Monday deals at Walmart tonight. Don't miss out; keep checking back to see the latest and best deals featured in our updated top 10 list. —Alex Kane, Reviewed

Cyber Monday 2022 is a great opportunity to knock out most of your holiday shopping in one go, and you'll save a ton of money by grabbing these deals while they're hot. Walmart, has just about anything you're looking for, from a new laptop or robot vacuum to clothes, holiday gift boxes and video game consoles. There are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of. Take a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart below.

Shop the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Featured Cyber Monday Walmart deals

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker

Save big on the best portable Bluetooth speaker around.
Save big on the best portable Bluetooth speaker around.

The JBL Flip 6 is essentially a perfect Bluetooth speaker. It’s got up to 12 hours of battery life, it’s fully waterproof and weatherproof, it’s intuitive to use and sounds phenomenal. What more could you ask for? A little off the retail price, I suppose—which is a good reason to buy one on Cyber Monday. Tonight, you can bring one home and save $40.

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40)

Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

Save a ton of money on a great Eufy robot vacuum this Cyber Monday.
Save a ton of money on a great Eufy robot vacuum this Cyber Monday.

If you don’t already have one, a good robot vacuum cleaner will change your life. And we’re big fans of the Eufy RoboVac’s cleaning power. Another Eufy model we tried nabbed our best-value pick among robot vacs; think of it as the perfect bang-for-buck option. They often have some trouble navigating tight spaces, but they’re get your floor clean in no time. And you can save about $200 on a new one for Cyber Monday.

Eufy RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $99 (Save $200.99)

10 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Cyber Monday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Ninja, Shark and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

The 10 best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart.

  1. JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40)

  2. Wrangler 4-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set for $73 (Save $227)

  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  4. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $99 (Save $200.99)

  5. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  6. Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)

  7. Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (Save $200.95)

  8. MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel Gen i7-12650H and RTX 3070Ti for $1,149.00 (Save $550)

  9. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,696 (Save $200.99)

  10. Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $980 (Save up to $532.66)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on Samsung, Vizio, LG, TCL

The best Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart.

TVs are one of the most reliable Cyber Monday deals, and Walmart's Days of Deals is delivering. Not only are their deals on affordable TVs like Vizio's reliable V-series, but our all-time favorite TV, the LG C2, is deeply discounted.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best Cyber Monday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and mor

Laptop deals at Walmart Cyber Monday sale

Save up to $500 on laptops right now

The best Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday laptop deals at Walmart.

Whether you're in the market for a general-use laptop or a device to get your game on, Walmart has you covered with these great deals.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

More: 45+ Cyber Monday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Tech deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Fujifilm instant camera, JBL waterproof speaker and more

The best Cyber Monday tech deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday tech deals at Walmart.

Walmart has deal on great tech like the JBL Flip 6. This is a speaker we've tested and loved thanks to its stylish design and bold sound.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Toy deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Deals on Melissa & Doug, L.O.L. Surprise!, Lego, Barbie

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.

The holidays are approaching, so now would be a great time to get your gift-buying done and get some of the hottest toys that are on sale.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Clothing deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Deep discounts on Michael Kors, Hanes, Wrangler

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday fashion deals at Walmart.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Kitchen deals at Walmart for Cyber Monda

Epic deals on KitchenAid, Ninja and Keurig appliances

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Walmart.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, Walmart's the place to shop. One of the appliances for sale is the Ninja Speedi, which we found to be the Best Air Fryer thanks to its huge capacity and intuitive controls. Also up for grabs is the KitchenAid Artisan, our favorite stand mixer.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best appliance deals from Samsung, LG, Zline and more.

Video game deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Elden Ring, Animal Crossing, Horizon: Forbidden West are on sale

The best Cyber Monday deals on video games at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday deals on video games at Walmart.

Walmart offers many games for sale ahead of Cyber Monday. If you're one of the many who've been dying to get your hands on a PS5 for the past two years, then today might just be you're lucky day, as Walmart is selling it along with an extra controller and several accessories. Get it before it's gone!

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Beauty deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Shop savings on the Revlon One-Step, Burberry Touch and more

The best Cyber Monday beauty deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday beauty deals at Walmart.

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Vacuum deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on the Dyson cordless vacuum, Shark Robot Vacuum and others

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals at Walmart.

Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Home deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Tools, treadmill, kitchen trash cans are discounted right now

The best Cyber Monday home deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday home deals at Walmart.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Mattress deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Price cuts on Serta, Leesa, Zinus mattresses

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday mattress deals at Walmart.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Furniture deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on ottomans, nightstands, desk chairs and more

The best Cyber Monday furniture deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday furniture deals at Walmart.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

►More: Shop the best Cyber Monday furniture and home deals at Wayfair.

Sporting goods deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Save on golf balls, putting mats and more

Need a gift for the golfer in your life? Cyber Monday has you covered.
Need a gift for the golfer in your life? Cyber Monday has you covered.

Shop sporting goods deals at Walmart

Tires deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cooper Tires, Goodyear and more tires on sale now

The best Cyber Monday tire deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday tire deals at Walmart.

Shop tire deals at Walmart

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Does Walmart have Cyber Monday?

Yes! Cyber Monday starts at most retailers at midnight EST on November 28, Walmart's starts at 7:00 PM EST on November 27 and you can shop tons of deals at Walmart right now.

When is Cyber Monday at Walmart?

Cyber Monday starts at Walmart at 7:00 PM EST on November 27, but the deals are already here. Shop deep discounts on the hottest products this season including Melissa & Doug toys, Nintendo Switch, Dyson cordless vacuum, and more.

Should I shop Cyber Monday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Cyber Monday 2022. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event featured discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

What is Walmart Plus?

What’s a Walmart Plus membership? Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

