LIVE: These are the 203+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop before time runs out

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Jillian Lucas, Kasey Caminiti and Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed
·9 min read
Still shopping Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? We've rounded up more than 200 incredible buys you can still get.
Still shopping Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals? We've rounded up more than 200 incredible buys you can still get.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The clock may be ticking but there's still time to shop al Amazon Prime Day deals and discounts for Prime members before the epic sales event wraps up today, July 13. Lucky for you, we're keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop! From Blink security cameras to iRobot robot vacuums, we are monitoring all the Prime Day savings you can score. Keep scrolling to scoop today's top deals before they sell out!

20 best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop today

  1. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit for $29.99 (Save $16) 

  2. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional for $44.99 (Save $25)

  3. Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

  4. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

  5. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for $429 (Save $150)

  6. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

  7. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)

  8. Apple AirTag 4-Pack for $84.99 (Save $14.01)

  9. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)

  10. Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning for $299.95 (Save $105.59)

  11. Apple Watch Series 7 from $279 (Save $70 to $120)

  12. Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25)

  13. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $35.63 (Save $24.36)

  14. Apple 10.2-Inch 2021 iPad Wi-Fi, 64GB for $309 (Save $20)

  15. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones for $229 (Save $100)

  16. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $88.49 (Save $71.50)

  17. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)

  18. TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)

  19. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $228 (Save $121.99)

  20. Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)

Updated 8:49PM EST: Don't worry, we're still live tracking all of the best new Amazon Prime Day deals for you to shop today, July 13. We're monitoring price cuts all day long, so stay here! — Jennifer Ernst Beaudry, Reviewed

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some of the year's biggest price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products, plus we found several doorbuster deals at competing retailers. Want to get a piece of the Prime Day deals? Sign up for a discount and enjoy all the perks of a Prime membership just in time for the second day of the sales event.

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Amazon Prime Day deals: Save on premium headphones, like AirPods Pro, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4, for a limited time

Smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Upgrade your smart home with new innovative technology that can help make your life easier such as smart plugs, thermostats and video doorbells. Save $35 on a Blink indoor security camera, $15 on a six-pack of Sengled smart light bulbs and more when you shop these Amazon Prime Day deals.

Shop the best new smart home deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on smart light bulbs, an Echo Show, a smart thermostat and more.
Shop the best new smart home deals during Amazon Prime Day. Save on smart light bulbs, an Echo Show, a smart thermostat and more.

Tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Today's new Amazon Prime Day tech deals include discounts on some of the best tech we've ever tested. Looking for new wearable tech? Snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 today, saving you $120. Shop all the best Prime Day tech deals below.

Tech of all kinds is seriously marked down this Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Tech of all kinds is seriously marked down this Amazon Prime Day 2022.

TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find TVs of all kinds at deep discounts. Shop our top TV picks, including $800 off this 65-inch LG TV.

Upgrade your TV this Prime Day with deep discounts on models from TCL, LG and Samsung.
Upgrade your TV this Prime Day with deep discounts on models from TCL, LG and Samsung.

Laptop, PC and tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you need a new laptop for college or a durable tablet for younger kids, there's no shortage of computing firepower during Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day has deals on fast laptops, ultra-portable tablets and more.
Amazon Prime Day has deals on fast laptops, ultra-portable tablets and more.

Headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you're looking for new headphones this Amazon Prime Day, we've got you covered. Our tester raved about the Apple AirPods Pro and today, you can save $79 on a pair. From over-the-ear pairs to compact earbuds, there's a Prime Day deal for every type of audiophile.

From Bose to Apple to Sony, you'll find headphones of all types from all the best (and Reviewed-approved!) brands for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
From Bose to Apple to Sony, you'll find headphones of all types from all the best (and Reviewed-approved!) brands for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Looking colorful Crocs? A classic pair of Ray-Bans? Maybe you want one of the best T-shirt bras we’ve tested? We've got all that plus the viral Amazon coat, which our tester—and Oprah—loves. Check out all the deals below.

Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals you can still get—including this cult-favorite coat and colorful Crocs.
Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals you can still get—including this cult-favorite coat and colorful Crocs.

Home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop Prime Day home deals on everything from furniture to smart security devices. Prime members can snag one of our favorite smart video doorbells, the Blink video doorbell, for 30% off at $34.99. Shop more home and furniture must-haves on sale at Amazon below.

Score Amazon Prime Day home deals on furniture, Bissell vacuums and Blink security cameras today.
Score Amazon Prime Day home deals on furniture, Bissell vacuums and Blink security cameras today.

Kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

One of the tastiest Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals is the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, currently 22% off, ringing up at $23.49 in select colors. We love the standard Dash egg cooker for its simple design and how well it prepared egg dishes. Shop more Prime Day kitchen deals below.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can still get, and save big on cookware, appliances and more.
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals you can still get, and save big on cookware, appliances and more.

Fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day fitness and lifestyle deals today for savings on yoga mats, Coleman camping tents, baby wipes and more. Snag the Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker on sale for 27% off at $29 or perhaps the Theragun Mini portable massage gun for $40 off.

Shop the best fitness and lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals and save on massage guns, yoga mats and even baby wipes!
Shop the best fitness and lifestyle Amazon Prime Day deals and save on massage guns, yoga mats and even baby wipes!

Beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether it's refreshing facial spray for summer, the Revlon styling brush we can't stop raving about or haircare that Amazon customers love, you'll want to fill your beauty bag with these Prime Day deals.

Score Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on Revlon, Grande Lash, Elemis and more top-rated beauty brands.
Score Amazon Prime Day beauty deals on Revlon, Grande Lash, Elemis and more top-rated beauty brands.

Streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon's streaming service deals can help keep you entertained. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. Access over 75 million songs and podcasts on your laptop, tablet and smartphone.

Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with early Prime Day streaming deals.
Get discounts on your favorite shows, movies, and more for your tablet or TV with early Prime Day streaming deals.

Best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Lego setsNerf guns, Disney toys and more are all on sale today during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Outfit your kids with the latest and greatest toys and games (or squirrel something away for your inner child) with these winning Prime Day deals.

Score the best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games from Lego, Nerf and more.
Score the best Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games from Lego, Nerf and more.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro are $79 off today for Amazon Prime Day 2022

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, July 12 and runs through tonight, July 13. We saw tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day with even deeper discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon Prime Day markdowns offer rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 kitchen deals: Save on kitchen appliances, cutlery and cookware with Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on Ninja, GE and KitchenAid

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day runs through tonight, July 13 at 11:59 p.m. PST. While some of the most eye-catching deals with the biggest discounts will expire by the event's end, some will continue past the event's official end. Even better news for savvy shoppers: Other competing sale events—including Nordstrom's legendary Anniversary Sale—run well past the end of Prime Day.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of Amazon Prime Day discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

What competing stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. We're seeing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: 203+ last minute deals to shop before Prime Day ends

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BMW is now charging $18 per month for heated seats in some countries

    BMW launched a monthly subscription for heated seats and a heated steering wheel in several countries.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an