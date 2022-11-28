Live: 110+ toy deals. Must-see deals for Cyber Monday 2022

Daniel Donabedian, Jessica Kasparian, Anna Lane and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·6 min read
All the best Cyber Monday toy deals
All the best Cyber Monday toy deals

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday deals have officially rolled in. We've scouted over 100 of the best toy deals to help you shop for all the littles on your list. Shop the article below to find all the items on your child's wish list.

From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, Cyber Weekend 2022 is one of the biggest opportunities to save money at retailers like AmazonMelissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.

10 best Cyber Monday toy deals you can shop

Save on Lego, Barbie, Nintendo Switch games and more

Here are our top ten favorite toy deals you can shop right now, including a Barbie Dream Camper and a Nerf blaster.

The best Cyber Monday deals on toys.
The best Cyber Monday deals on toys.

  1. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)

  2. Figure 8 Train Set for $21.49 (Save $21.50)

  3. Catan Board Game for $29.07 (Save $19.93) 

  4. FIFA 23 for $35 (Save $34.99)

  5. Gentle Jumbos Unicorn for $54.99 (Save $55)

  6. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster for $59 (Save $20.99)

  7. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)

  8. Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $77.84 (Save $32.15)

  9. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)

  10. Yoto Player Kid's Audio Player for $98.99 (Save $11)

Toy deals under $25

If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals under $25.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals under $25.

Best board game Cyber Monday deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Monopoly and more

Get everyone off of their devices with some fun family board games for all ages. Start with the insanely-fun-not-on-sale-but-still-affordable Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and keep the fun going with these other great Cyber Weekend deals on all types of board games.

The best Cyber Monday deals on board games.
The best Cyber Monday deals on board games.

Amazon toy deals

Save on Pokemon, Barbie, and Nerf

Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf gunsLego sets and more for less right now.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon.

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

Walmart Cyber Weekend toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop Cyber Weekend toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.

Shop toys at Walmart

Lego Toy deals

Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Minecraft sets and more

Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found.

The best Cyber Monday Lego deals.
The best Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Amazon Lego deals

Shop Legos at Amazon

Walmart Lego deals

Shop Legos at Walmart

Advanced Lego Sets on sale

Melissa & Doug toy deals

Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

The best Cyber Monday Melissa &amp; Doug toy deals.
The best Cyber Monday Melissa & Doug toy deals.

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals on Squishmallows.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals on Squishmallows.

Kid-friendly video game deals

Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.

The best Cyber Monday deals on kid-friendly video games.
The best Cyber Monday deals on kid-friendly video games.

Nintendo Switch

Playstation 5

Xbox One

shopDisney toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to score up to 30% off your order, plus free shipping on $75 or more with code CYBER at checkout.

The best Cyber Monday shopDisney toy deals.
The best Cyber Monday shopDisney toy deals.

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us toy deals

Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Toys R Us.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Toys R Us.

The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target toy deals

Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys

Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Target.
The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Target.

Shop toys at Target

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score a box of Pokémon cards for 37% off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasterstaking the toy's price down from $79.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from LegoBarbieNerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

