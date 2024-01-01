Live to 100 exercise guide with celebrity trainer Matt Roberts - Week 1
Week 1: Build a strong base
This week is about improving mobility – the starting point for building full body strength that will sustain you for years to come.
These full body sessions are designed to be performed three times a week with each week building on the previous one so you progress safely and effectively.
