LiVDerm Announces Sexual and Gender Diverse Dermatology Summit Taking Place in Southern California

LiVDerm
·2 min read

This October, LiVDerm will host a first-in-industry educational summit designed for dermatology providers who care for sexual and gender diverse patients. This workshop-style experience is available within the SBS: West Coast Derm conference taking place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Boca Raton, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This October 15-16, 2022, LiVDerm will host the industry-leading Sexual and Gender Diverse Dermatology Summit, a specialized experience within SBS: West Coast Derm taking place at the Terranea Resort in Southern California.

It is widely acknowledged that the SGD patient population faces a number of unique dermatologic issues that are often unmet by their health care provider. In many instances, SGD patients are disproportionately affected by specific dermatologic conditions such as HPV, skin cancer, and acne. In addition, they may also face issues such as discrimination, identity concealment, and, importantly, a lack of proper health care provider training. All of these concerns make obtaining appropriate health care a challenge, which is why educating health care providers about how to better address the specific needs and concerns of the SGD patient group is an essential element of any practitioner training.

LiVDerm’s first-ever Sexual and Gender Diverse Dermatology Summit aims to not only recognize and address the issues affecting the SGD population, but also provide health care professionals with the appropriate education and information they need to better care for their SGD patients. Led by board-certified dermatologist with Kaiser Permanente, Klint Peebles, MD, this special 7-hour summit will cover a variety of SGD-related topics, including:

  1. Cultural competency, terminology, and approach to care

  2. Management of acne in SGD patients

  3. Managing HPV in SGD populations

  4. Approaches, prevention, and screening for skin cancer in SGD individuals

  5. Complications of hormone therapy

  6. Hair-removal treatments for SGD patients

  7. Gender-affirming surgery for transgender patients

Dr. Peebles will be joined by other leading experts in the field, including Kristen L. Eckstrand, MD, PhDHowa Yeung, MD, MScLauren Meshkov Bonati, MD, and many more. They will be sharing their expertise in treating members of the SGD population, providing those in attendance with valuable tips and key information so that they leave with a deeper understanding of how to meet the specific needs and concerns of their SGD patients.

Led by world-renowned experts in medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatology care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.

CONTACT: Laura Landera LiVDerm 305-219-5525 Laura@tarsusmedicalgroup.com


