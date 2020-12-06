LIV vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Wolves Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will take on Wolves at Anfield on Saturday in a Premier League 2020-21 match in a bid to get their campaign back on track. However, the task will be a tricky one against a very solid Wolves side.

Wolves have been at their feisty best in the recent past and they stunned Arsenal by a 2-1 margin in their previous game. Although Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League, they still are behind Tottenham Hotspur in the EPL standings.

Klopp will have to deal with a depleted squad going into this game and hence, they will go into this game without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker, and Joe Gomez against Wolves. For Wolves, Raul Jimenez has been ruled out after he was involved in a collision against Arsenal. Also, Romain Saiss is also carrying a niggle and hence, remains doubtful going into this fixture.

