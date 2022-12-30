LIV vs Rory McIlroy: who will have the last laugh as golf's civil war races into 2023? - Getty Images

The say golf has had a whirlwind year in 2022 would be something of an understatement.

LIV Golf's launch has led to a split at the very heart of the men's game, with some of the biggest names in the world lining up on both sides of ailse ready and willing to sling muck.

How that particualar situation shakes out in 2023 will, of course, be the sport's biggest story but there's plenty of action on the course to look forward to as well.

Which stars are on the wane?

Phil Mickelson made one cut all year, dropped out of the world’s 200 for the first time in three decades and was banned by the PGA Tour. The 52-year-old was also named by Forbes as the athlete who amassed the most money in 2022.

Nobody and nothing sums up the madness of LIV Golf and the breakaway Tour’s inaugural season than the mercurial left-hander. While his reputation has plummeted to previously unvisited depths his bank balance has soared spectacularly.

Mickelson may not have quite sold his soul to the devil but it is surely fair to suggest that he flogged his hero-worship for top dollar. With a $200million signing-on fee, he dwarfed both Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi in the earnings stakes. Mickelson now has the riches he always believed he was due from the PGA Tour but with them has come a pariah status.

In February, he was quoted as saying that the “Saudis are scary motherf*****s to be involved with”, but reasoned that he was able to cope with the Kingdom’s “horrid human rights record” because it presented him with a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to get what he considers to be his just desserts.

The moment those comments hit social media, his historic victory in the 2021 USPGA - as the oldest-ever major champion at 50 - was all but forgotten.

We later discovered he was suspended by his home circuit for working against it and after skipping both the Masters and his USPGA defence, he turned up at LIV’s first event in St Albans.

Phil Mickelson, who refused to confirm or deny if he had been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series - PA

He was LIV’s poster boy and the traditionalists’ arch enemy, with Rory McIlroy calling him “entitled” and “arrogant”. Mickelson’s standing as a legend has been rescinded in the dusty corridors of power at least but he insists he is on the winning side. He believes LIV might be his most worthy legacy, pointing out that the PGA Tour’s financial inducements to retain the top names would not have come about otherwise.

Story continues

Mickelson is far from the only superstar rebel to accept the Saudi shilling - Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and even Open champion Cam Smith also jumped ship - but he is the one that history will remember most. A humbling fall from grace.

Which stars are on the rise?

In the men's game, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fizpatrick and Smith were first-time major winners, while Justin Thomas joined the club of the multiple winners.

In the women’s ranks, Ashleigh Buhai caused a big surprise in the Women’s Open, with Minjee Lee reigning supreme at the US Women’s Golf.

However, with respect to all these, Rory Mcilroy’s year transcended major wins. It was not the fact that he won the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic, or that he regained the world No 1 ranking that set him apart but rather what he did off the course.

McIlroy dared to make himself the voice of the LIV opposition and so put his head above the parapet.

Yes, there are plenty who do not agree with him and argue that if he is to arrest his drought in the majors - that now runs into a ninth year - he should concentrate less on what comes off his mouth and more on what comes off the sweet-spot of his driver. But it would be churlish in the extreme to deny that McIlroy did not walk the walk after talking the talk. An astonishing 12 months for the Northern Irishman.

The sport’s looming crisis

Three Roman numerals - LIV. Professional men's golf has never known anything like this Civil War and it will almost certainly become bloodier still until a solution is found.

Hottest ticket for 2023

August 6, Augusta National, Georgia. The first day of the Masters is always eagerly awaited, but this time around the hype might reach new levels.

All being well, Woods will be playing and the icon’s latest attempt at another resurrection would naturally grab the attention. However, he will have a rival in the headlines.

At least 16 LIV golfers will have been invited to Augusta, including six former winners. The Champions’ Dinner on the Tuesday should be a lively affair with Mickelson coming face to face with Woods, so vocal in his dismay at his long-time nemesis’s actions.

Will Mickelson dare turn up to that soiree? Will Augusta try to persuade him and others such as Sergio Garcia to skip the evening? And when the first round starts, will the organisers ensure that there are no juicy match-ups and the LIV players are restricted to the margins?

Sergio Garcia walks to the 16th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club - AP

That is in Augusta’s power for the first two rounds, but not even they can legislate against some fiery encounters at the weekend.

Never mind, Mickelson-Woods, what about a Rory-Sergio pairing after their LIV fall-out? Or how about Bryson DeChambeau coming down the stretch with Justin Thomas? Or Patrick Reed with almost anyone?

Augusta might squirm but the majors might never enjoy a more exalted position in this LIV legal impasse. Those four events will be the only times the best male pros come together. Cue fireworks.

Predictions for 2023

Rory McIlroy will at last win his fifth major, Leona Maguire will grab Ireland its first ever women's major and Europe will make it blue-and-euphoria in successive weeks in September with victories in the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup.

But it is no longer enough for a golf writer to speculate what will come to pass on the fairways, because with that behemoth known as LIV tearing up the manicured landscape, a plus-foured soothsayer must now be an expert in competition law, geo-politics and Machiavelli.

So here goes. LIV will prevail in its February legal hearing against the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - meaning that the likes of Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood can still play on their home circuit and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup. However, there is little chance that either will be in or around the locker room in Rome and neither will Sergio Garcia or Paul Casey.

Yet the Tour could see an influx of new members before the May 1 deadline, including Johnson, Smith, Koepka and DeChambeau.

Such an occurance would be excruciatingly awkward for the DP World Tour and its “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour, with both seemingly powerless to stop the big names banned in the US from teeing it up millions.

That would surely bring the prospect of negotiation closer to reality but with the anti-competition case slowly winding its path through the machinations of the American court system peace will not be breaking out anytime soon.