LIV vs Rory McIlroy: who will have the last laugh as golf's civil war races into 2023?

James Corrigan
·7 min read
LIV vs Rory McIlroy: who will have the last laugh as golf's civil war races into 2023? - Getty Images
LIV vs Rory McIlroy: who will have the last laugh as golf's civil war races into 2023? - Getty Images

The say golf has had a whirlwind year in 2022 would be something of an understatement.

LIV Golf's launch has led to a split at the very heart of the men's game, with some of the biggest names in the world lining up on both sides of ailse ready and willing to sling muck.

How that particualar situation shakes out in 2023 will, of course, be the sport's biggest story but there's plenty of action on the course to look forward to as well.

Which stars are on the wane?

Phil Mickelson made one cut all year, dropped out of the world’s 200 for the first time in three decades and was banned by the PGA Tour. The 52-year-old was also named by Forbes as the athlete who amassed the most money in 2022.

Nobody and nothing sums up the madness of LIV Golf and the breakaway Tour’s inaugural season than the mercurial left-hander. While his reputation has plummeted to previously unvisited depths his bank balance has soared spectacularly.

Mickelson may not have quite sold his soul to the devil but it is surely fair to suggest that he flogged his hero-worship for top dollar. With a $200million signing-on fee, he dwarfed both Tiger Woods and Lionel Messi in the earnings stakes. Mickelson now has the riches he always believed he was due from the PGA Tour but with them has come a pariah status.

In February, he was quoted as saying that the “Saudis are scary motherf*****s to be involved with”, but reasoned that he was able to cope with the Kingdom’s “horrid human rights record” because it presented him with a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to get what he considers to be his just desserts.

The moment those comments hit social media, his historic victory in the 2021 USPGA - as the oldest-ever major champion at 50 - was all but forgotten.

We later discovered he was suspended by his home circuit for working against it and after skipping both the Masters and his USPGA defence, he turned up at LIV’s first event in St Albans.

Phil Mickelson, who refused to confirm or deny if he had been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series - PA
Phil Mickelson, who refused to confirm or deny if he had been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series - PA

He was LIV’s poster boy and the traditionalists’ arch enemy, with Rory McIlroy calling him “entitled” and “arrogant”. Mickelson’s standing as a legend has been rescinded in the dusty corridors of power at least but he insists he is on the winning side. He believes LIV might be his most worthy legacy, pointing out that the PGA Tour’s financial inducements to retain the top names would not have come about otherwise.

Mickelson is far from the only superstar rebel to accept the Saudi shilling - Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and even Open champion Cam Smith also jumped ship - but he is the one that history will remember most. A humbling fall from grace.

Which stars are on the rise?

In the men's game, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fizpatrick and Smith were first-time major winners, while Justin Thomas joined the club of the multiple winners.

In the women’s ranks, Ashleigh Buhai caused a big surprise in the Women’s Open, with Minjee Lee reigning supreme at the US Women’s Golf.

However, with respect to all these, Rory Mcilroy’s year transcended major wins. It was not the fact that he won the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic, or that he regained the world No 1 ranking that set him apart but rather what he did off the course.

McIlroy dared to make himself the voice of the LIV opposition and so put his head above the parapet.

Yes, there are plenty who do not agree with him and argue that if he is to arrest his drought in the majors - that now runs into a ninth year - he should concentrate less on what comes off his mouth and more on what comes off the sweet-spot of his driver. But it would be churlish in the extreme to deny that McIlroy did not walk the walk after talking the talk. An astonishing 12 months for the Northern Irishman.

The sport’s looming crisis

Three Roman numerals - LIV. Professional men's golf has never known anything like this Civil War and it will almost certainly become bloodier still until a solution is found.

Hottest ticket for 2023

August 6, Augusta National, Georgia. The first day of the Masters is always eagerly awaited, but this time around the hype might reach new levels.

All being well, Woods will be playing and the icon’s latest attempt at another resurrection would naturally grab the attention. However, he will have a rival in the headlines.

At least 16 LIV golfers will have been invited to Augusta, including six former winners. The Champions’ Dinner on the Tuesday should be a lively affair with Mickelson coming face to face with Woods, so vocal in his dismay at his long-time nemesis’s actions.

Will Mickelson dare turn up to that soiree? Will Augusta try to persuade him and others such as Sergio Garcia to skip the evening? And when the first round starts, will the organisers ensure that there are no juicy match-ups and the LIV players are restricted to the margins?

Sergio Garcia walks to the 16th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club - AP
Sergio Garcia walks to the 16th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club - AP

That is in Augusta’s power for the first two rounds, but not even they can legislate against some fiery encounters at the weekend.

Never mind, Mickelson-Woods, what about a Rory-Sergio pairing after their LIV fall-out? Or how about Bryson DeChambeau coming down the stretch with Justin Thomas? Or Patrick Reed with almost anyone?

Augusta might squirm but the majors might never enjoy a more exalted position in this LIV legal impasse. Those four events will be the only times the best male pros come together. Cue fireworks.

Predictions for 2023

Rory McIlroy will at last win his fifth major, Leona Maguire will grab Ireland its first ever women's major and Europe will make it blue-and-euphoria in successive weeks in September with victories in the Solheim Cup and the Ryder Cup.

But it is no longer enough for a golf writer to speculate what will come to pass on the fairways, because with that behemoth known as LIV tearing up the manicured landscape, a plus-foured soothsayer must now be an expert in competition law, geo-politics and Machiavelli.

So here goes. LIV will prevail in its February legal hearing against the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - meaning that the likes of Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood can still play on their home circuit and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup. However, there is little chance that either will be in or around the locker room in Rome and neither will Sergio Garcia or Paul Casey.

Yet the Tour could see an influx of new members before the May 1 deadline, including Johnson, Smith, Koepka and DeChambeau.

Such an occurance would be excruciatingly awkward for the DP World Tour and its “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour, with both seemingly powerless to stop the big names banned in the US from teeing it up millions.

That would surely bring the prospect of negotiation closer to reality but with the anti-competition case slowly winding its path through the machinations of the American court system peace will not be breaking out anytime soon.

Latest Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes Her Employees Wear Color-Coordinated ‘Uniforms’

    The Skims founder said the dress code ties into her monochromatic home decor theme.

  • 2022 deaths: The much-loved public figures we said goodbye to this year

    As another year draws to a close, people have said goodbye to many influential figures in 2022.From the passing of Queen Elizabeth II to the loss of Dame Deborah James, here are some notable faces who sadly died in the last 12 months.

  • Abby Coleman Has 'Pity' and 'Anger' for QAnon Husband Matthew Who Allegedly Killed Their 2 Children

    Matthew Coleman is accused of killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9, 2021

  • Plaschke: LeBron James hints at wanting to leave Lakers. They should let him

    The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral 'Wednesday' dance on ice — complete with costume and makeup

    Valieva sported long, black pigtail braids and a black dress nearly identical to the one Jenna Ortega wore in "Wednesday."

  • Trump asks ‘what happened to global warming’ after deadly Buffalo storm

    The former president continues to show no understanding of how the climate crisis works

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $208 billion – roughly equivalent to the annual GDP of Greece

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim