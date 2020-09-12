LIV vs LU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Leeds United Football Match

Defending champions Liverpool will kick start their Premier League 2020-21 campaign with a match against Leeds United. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Anfield Football Stadium on Saturday (September 12). The Whites are back in the top-flight European league after 16 seasons and will be determined to make a mark. However, toppling Jurgen Klopp's men, who are stepping into the competition as favourites, will take a lot of beating. Nevertheless, winning the game might not be a cakewalk for the Reds as they have a handful of injury concerns while Leeds United have a fully fit squad. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeeper, striker, defender and mid-fielder for LIV vs LU match. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Says ‘Need to Keep Mentality That Helped Us Win English Premier League’.

Also Read | Fulham vs Arsenal, EPL 2020: Check Out Predicted Line-Ups For FUL vs ARS at Craven Cottage

The last Premier League meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-2 draw in 2004. However, Liverpool enjoy great dominance over the Whites as they have won seven of their last ten matches against Leeds United. Notably, The Reds have aren't likely to field a fully-fit squad as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Kostas Tsimikas are set to miss the season opener. On the other hand, the visitors have a full-strengthen team which is determined to upset the defending champions. As the game takes a countdown, let's look at the best dream11 team of the encounter. Premier League 2020-21: Defending Champions Liverpool to Kick-Off Campaign Against Newly Promoted Leeds United.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Illan Meslier (LU) should be in your team without any doubt.

Also Read | How to Watch English Premier League Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of EPL 2020-21 Football in IST

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Virgil van Dijk (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV) and Stuart Dallas (LU) must be your defenders.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kalvin Phillips (LU), Helder Costa (LU), Fabinho (LIV) and James Milner (LIV) can be selected as your midfielders.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mohamed Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV) and Jack Harrison (LU) must fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Liverpool vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Illan Meslier (LU), Virgil van Dijk (LIV), Andy Robertson (LIV), Stuart Dallas (LU), Kalvin Phillips (LU), Helder Costa (LU), Fabinho (LIV), James Milner (LIV), Mohamed Salah (LIV), Roberto Firmino (LIV), Jack Harrison (LU)

Mohamed Salah (LIV) should undoubtedly be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Virgil van Dijk (LIV) can be chosen as vice-captain.