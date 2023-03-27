Liv Tyler Returns as Betty Ross in Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Actress Liv Tyler, who played Betty Ross in 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” is returning to the role in “Captain America: New World Order,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Carl Lumbly, who was last seen as super soldier Isaiah Bradley in Disney+ series “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” is also starring in the film.

Th film stars Anthony Mackie, who recently took over Captain America’s shield from Chris Evans.

Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is being played by Harrison Ford. Ford takes over the role from William Hurt who passed away in 2002. In 2008, Hurt joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thunderbolt in “The Incredible Hulk.” He would go on to reprise the role in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, with additional cameos in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox”) will direct the film from a screenplay by “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Chris Evans originated the Captain America role in the MCU as WWII-era soldier-turned-superhero Steve Rogers in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but retired the shield at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the current wielder of the shield and is expected to continue doing so in the new film.

“Captain America: New World Order” is set to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.

