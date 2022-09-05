LIV is bad for the game of golf

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·7 min read
BOLTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 04: Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, presents the trophy to Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC on the podium during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 04, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)
Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, presents the trophy to Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC on the podium during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

At times on Sunday, the LIV Golf Invitational Boston looked a lot like a charity scramble at the local country club: Guys were playing in shorts, missing only a cigar and a cold beer. Lee Westwood, who had a tremendous final round to give himself a chance to win, dropped a lob wedge from inside 100 yards on the final hole well short into a greenside bunker. Dustin Johnson, who eventually won, pulled his approach on the last 40 yards left of the green into the woods.

Matthew Wolff left a lengthy putt short and loudly shouted “F***!” when it came up eight feet short. He later broke his putter in anger and was forced to finish putting with a wedge.

At other moments, the tournament appeared to be just what it was advertised to be — a collection of some of the greatest golfers in the world playing brilliantly for a massive $4 million first prize at the Oaks course at The International Club in Bolton.

Johnson won it with an eagle on the first hole of the playoff, jamming in a 40-footer. The ball was going hard and hit the back of the hole. It bounced in the air and dropped in, eliminating Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

There is plenty to like about LIV. Any tour that has players the caliber of Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith, among others, is one that must be taken seriously.

The issue with it is that it wasn’t really needed, and was the creation of Greg Norman, who has held a long grudge against the PGA Tour. He campaigned for nearly three decades to start a world tour and got it when he convinced the Saudis to finance his idea.

The Saudis are trying to use high-profile sporting events — golf, boxing, pro wrestling and auto racing, among them — to change the perception of their country and many of its human rights atrocities. It’s been dubbed “sportswashing,” though it’s probably washing nothing away.

LIV has offered mind-boggling sums of money to players to leave the PGA Tour and sign with it. Tiger Woods reportedly turned down somewhere in the neighborhood of $800 million.

Most of the LIV signees have hypocritically insisted they’ve done it to grow the game of golf, which is a bit of sportswashing of their own. Only Harold Varner III outright admitted to his reason for signing with LIV: the money was too good to turn down.

Varner was a middling PGA Tour player who was one of the nicest and most accommodating golfers in the world. He didn’t grow up rich and privileged and played golf as a means to better his life.

“I went to college and I didn’t even know what the U.S. [Amateur] was,” Varner said in his pre-tournament media session. “So like golf’s never been a way for me to get my name on a trophy. It was a way for me to get out. I played golf so I could go to college. I would not have been able to go to college without playing golf. And then I turned pro because my brain wasn’t smart enough to work 9 to 5 and still make the same amount of money. … I’m actually super proud I made a decision based off of what I believe in. … It was on me and that’s what men do: They provide, protect and try to do more, like any other job.”

It’s easy to take the moral high ground and say you’d turn the money down that the LIV players accepted when the check's not in front of you.

It’s another thing when you’re one of the greatest golfers in the world and it’s a very real possibility to land $75 million or $100 million for nothing more than signing your name to a contract to play golf for a different tour. That changes life for one’s family for generations.

But the thing about LIV is that it wasn’t needed. The PGA Tour was delivering a sensational product, with superb players under 25, veterans who were among the greatest in the game’s history and stakes that were very real.

There’s no cut on LIV, the tournaments are only 54 holes and with guaranteed checks for even the last-place finisher there doesn’t seem to be anything for them to play for. On the PGA Tour, it might have been qualifying for The Masters, or getting into the season-ending playoffs, or keeping one’s Tour card. But whatever the situation was, there were significant stakes.

The players at LIV aren’t, as of the moment, accumulating Official World Golf Ranking points and so that will mean a moment will come when many of them won’t be able to play in the majors. That doesn’t sit well with Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion who won 12 times on the PGA Tour.

“The No. 2 player in the world [Smith] is now here so if you’re going to try to see the best players in the world, then you should have World Ranking points [for LIV events] because these are the best players in the world here, just like everywhere else across the world,” Watson said. “ … If you’re going to say you’re competing against the best, you’ve got to have a world ranking system.”

LIV’s birth means there are two tours with great players but neither is near what the PGA Tour has been. One of the reasons the majors as well as bigger PGA Tour events like The Players, the Memorial and Bay Hill were so big is that nearly all of the elite players joined the field.

The depth of both tours is now lacking.

Aces player Dustin Johnson, left, sprays sparkling wine on teammate Pat Perez as they celebrate on the stage after winning the team competition at the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Aces player Dustin Johnson, left, sprays sparkling wine on teammate Pat Perez as they celebrate on the stage after winning the team competition at the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

There’s no turning back now that there are two major tours competing for top players and for the golf fans’ attention. And rather than help grow the game of golf, the presence of the LIV Golf International Series could wind up hurting it significantly.

Many of us have lived through the NFL versus the AFL and later, the NFL versus the USFL, as well as the NBA versus the ABA, and the NHL versus the WHA.

Each of the existing leagues, the NFL, the NBA and the NHL, not only survived, but came out on the other side the better for it. Rules were changed in each of those sports to make the games better, more competitive and more entertaining. The new leagues forced expansion to new cities and television programming and production techniques were enhanced.

It’s unlikely golf is going to come out of this better, though. The bottom of the LIV fields are incredibly weak, but the last place finisher Sunday still got $120,000. That was Sihwan Kim, who opened with an 87 on Friday that including a back-nine 50. He was 24 shots better on Saturday, shooting 63, but finished with a 76 on Sunday. He was 31 shots out of the playoff and made more money for that than most Americans will make this year.

That has to impact the players’ motivation level, particularly when there’s no lure of getting into the majors if the world golf rankings issue isn’t changed.

And if LIV signs, oh, 10 or 15 more players to make its 48-man fields deeper, that will just take that many more players who could potentially win out of a PGA Tour field.

The game, and its growth, will be less because of it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man survives 11 days in ocean floating alone in a freezer: ‘A miracle’

    “That freezer was God in my life,” the man told Brazilian TV reporters

  • Johnson makes eagle putt to win LIV Boston event in playoff

    Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months. Westwood hit a lob wedge that was so fat it came up some 40 feet short of the pin and into a bunker.

  • John Fetterman calls Trump and Dr. Oz 'desperate' and 'sad' after they lob attacks at him at a Pennsylvania rally

    Trump in recent days has ramped up his line of attacks against Democrats as he seeks to aid GOP candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms.

  • The 15 Best Running ‘Seinfeld’ Jokes, Gags, and Bits Ranked

    Jerry's revolving door of girlfriends, George and Kramer's myriad jobs, Elaine's unmistakable dance moves, and even the return appearances of David Puddy and Uncle Leo rank on this guide to the funniest repeat "Seinfeld" jokes.

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg seen training MMA on video, and Conor McGregor said 'it's awesome'

    Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in 2004, posted a video of him training like a UFC fighter — and a lot of UFC fighters were left impressed.

  • Special presidential envoy asks pope to 'pray for Taiwan'

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's special envoy met Pope Francis on Sunday and asked him to "pray for Taiwan", on a trip the Taipei government has cast as a demonstration of their close relations even as the Holy See courts China. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European diplomatic ally, and Taipei has watched with concern as Pope Francis has moved to improve relations with China.

  • Greg Norman's latest bid to shake up golf – allowing players to wear shorts

    If there was any question that Greg Norman is not the traditionalists’ cup of Darjeeling then the chief executive of the Saudi-funded rebel circuit removed all doubt by arriving by parachute on the first tee of the LIV event in Boston and then announcing that his players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition.

  • Northern California winter predictions have arrived. Here’s what the experts are saying

    Is it too early to think about winter?

  • Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final

    Medvedev will lose his number one ranking after a four-set defeat at Flushing Meadows.

  • Driven by winds, wildfires result in evacuation orders in southwest and northeast B.C.

    Concerning wildfires in both southwest and northeast B.C. have resulted in evacuation orders, with high winds forecast to continue into Monday. The Battleship Mountain wildfire in the Peace River region grew overnight, driven by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, according to fire officials. It is currently burning over an area of 105 square kilometres. The community of Hudson's Hope northeast of the blaze has declared a local state of emergency and issued evacuation orders for a western section of th

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to boost your roster

    These deep sleeper options could get you those few extra points needed for a win every week in fantasy football.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend