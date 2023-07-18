LIV Golf’s Saudi boss to attend Open at Royal Liverpool as peace deal takes effect

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is establishing himself among golf’s establishment - Action Images/Paul Childs

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the £500 billion Saudi sovereign wealth fund and also the chairman of LIV Golf, is due to attend the 151st Open at Hoylake this week as a guest of one of the R&A’s main sponsors.

His expected presence at the weekend will highlight the game’s radically changed landscape after last month’s shock announcement of the merger between the Public Investment Fund and the PGA and DP World Tours.

Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of Newcastle United, is establishing himself among the sport’s establishment despite the United States department of justice investigating the alliance. Amanda Staveley, a key associate and co-investor during the purchase of Newcastle, is believed to be joining Al-Rumayyan

The US senate earlier last week uncovered text messages between Al Rumayyan and Jimmy Dunne, a key Tour broker in the peace talks. Documents indicate Al Rumayyan, who is set to become chairman of the new golf enterprise should the merger complete, has had his eyes on memberships of both the Royal & Ancient and Augusta for some time.

“H.E [His Excellency] Yasir Al-Rumayyan to become a Director of the International Golf Federation and to receive membership at Augusta and the R&A,” says one proposal drawn up by Staveley. “As part of this, LIV is to review its senior management structure and Board composition.”

With Augusta and the Royal and Ancient being among the most difficult clubs in the world to gain membership to, his visit to Royal Liverpool will be a key opportunity to meet various key figures. It will be interesting to discover if anyone informs Al-Rumayyan about the tortuous process it takes to join the 269-year-old St Andrews club.

A candidate not only has to be proposed by a member, but supply multiple letters of recommendation in order to convince the R&A that he (or she, since women were admitted in 2014) would be a good addition to the estimated 2,500 who are already members.

The admissions process for the R&A can take many years

Because there is such a long waiting list and the admissions process can be incredibly tough, it sometimes takes many years for a prospective member to finally join. And that is if the Royal & Ancient is not hit with a barrage of complaints from existing members. Al-Rumayyan will certainly not get in on the nod, regardless of his wealth and importance.

There are so many details to be agreed before a final deal is reached between the three parties, with one topic said to be compensation to those big names who stayed loyal to the traditional Tours and did not accept huge sums to jump ship.

One of these is world No 2 Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard reported to have turned down £300 million. But Rahm sees no reason why he should be offered succour.

“I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time – and I’ll be the first one to say – I wasn’t forced into anything,” Rahm said. “It was my choice to stay. I just stayed because I think it’s the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play. Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I’m not going to say no.”

Jon Rahm during a practice round at Royal Liverpool Golf Club ahead of the Open - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Rahm has been one of the most vocal defenders of the tours since the battle with the breakaway league started, and continued to defend it after the surprise announcement of the deal with the Saudis.

“We all had the chance to go to LIV and take the money and we chose to stay at the PGA Tour for whatever reason we chose,” he said. “I already make an amazing living doing what I do. I’m extremely thankful, and that all happened because of the platform the PGA Tour provided me. They’ve done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations.”

Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the tours in the dispute, said last month that the loyal players probably deserved to be compensated, though he acknowledged that it would be difficult to solve. Rahm said it remains a “tricky” situation and a “game of waiting,” but felt that punishment for the defectors should be considered.

“I do believe that some punishment should be in order,” Rahm said. “But I don’t know what, I’m not a politician. That’s not my job. That’s for the disciplinary board and other people that are paid to do that. My job is to hit the golf ball and try to do the best I can.”

