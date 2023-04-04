LIV Golf rebels face Ryder Cup ban after losing legal battle

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Portland welcome party in 2022 - LIV Golf rebels face end of Ryder Cup careers after losing DP World Tour legal battle - Getty Images/Chris Trotman

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are facing the end of their Ryder Cup careers after the LIV Golf rebels lost their arbitration case against the DP World Tour.

With Augusta abuzz with news after the result of the Sports Resolutions hearing, conducted in London in February, came out before Thursday’s official announcement – ahead of the first round of the 87th Masters – the trio, along with several others on the Saudi-backed breakaway series, must now decide their next course of action.

Rory McIlroy, the current world No 2, said: “If that is the outcome, then that certainly changes the dynamic of everything.”

The DP World Tour will convene its disciplinary panel at the earliest opportunity to set out punishments - and they could be retrospective.

Ultimately, this means that the chances of ever seeing Westwood, Poulter, Garcia and others such as Henrik Stenson in a Ryder Cup setting are now so remote as to be implausible. LIV might unilaterally decide to seek to continue the battle and, as it is paying the legal bills, may instruct the rebels to remain on script.

Otherwise, Westwood and Co could easily rescind their memberships, refuse to pay the fines, leaving extraordinary legacies on a tour which they graced and a Ryder Cup team with which they carved so much glory.

Westwood revealed that he discovered the news by text on Tuesday morning. The ruling by a retired high court judge essentially deems that the DP World Tour was within its rights to issue suspensions and fines to those members who defied chief executive Keith Pelley by teeing it up in competitions on the Saudi-funded circuit, that began with a £20 million event in St Albans last June.

Wentworth HQ immediately imposed $100,000 fines and three-tournament bans on the 16 players, including Westwood, who appeared at the Centurion Club, citing the fact that Pelley had not granted them releases to play in the competing event. Those sanctions were stayed, however, when Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were granted an injunction to enter the Scottish Open in July.

The two sides have been in limbo since, with LIV golfers allowed to play on the DP World Tour in the intervening period. At the Dubai Desert Classic in January, Patrick Reed dueled it out down the stretch with McIlroy, before the latter came through with a birdie on the 18th. Nobody knew at the time, but that event seems about to take on historical importance.

This verdict might seem limited in its scope, but it is huge in its potential impact and the question golf is pondering now is what next and whether LIV will seek further legal action. “Out of respect for the process I am going to wait for the official announcement and then take stock,” Westwood told Telegraph Sport. He declined to detail the options available.

It is understood there is no appeal mechanism with Sports Resolutions – a non-profit organisation offering a speedy alternative to internal appeals processes and court-based litigation – but there could be an avenue via the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland.

LIV might want to be seen as “losing” this fight. There is another case going through the system here in the United States at the moment between the PGA Tour and LIV – with the former already issuing bans to the rebels – and that will not be heard until next January, at the earliest. Furthermore, the PGA Tour is under investigation by the Department of Justice over ant-trust claims.

This can only be viewed as an undoubted blow to LIV. Norman was bullish when the breakaway was formed that any attempts by the tours to exclude the defectors would be crushed by the expensively-assembled team of lawyers. The opposite has happened.

Some will maintain that the DP World Tour itself could have benefited had LIV prevailed as it would have opened the path for superstars like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka to appear on the European circuit. That possibility has been slammed shut as of now and Pelley, who is here at the Masters, is sure to be in celebratory mood.

A statement released by the DP World Tour said: “Out of respect for the confidentiality of the process conducted by Sport Resolutions, we will make no comment on any aspect of the arbitration until the decision is formally announced.”