LIV Golf players: Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and full 2023 field for Saudi-backed tour

LIV Golf is back for a second season in 2023 with the Saudi-backed venture looking to gain momentum with its players poised to play in the majors.

The Masters confirmed it will honour invitations to those exempt and those inside the top 50 players in the world according to the OWGR.

That means we may see more drama as the best from LIV take on the best on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on the biggest stage, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed’s thrilling battle at the Dubai Desert Classic showcasing the theatre in the sport currently.

Dustin Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final LIV Golf for season two in 2023:

What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is the breakaway league fronted by two-time Open champion Greg Norman as chief executive and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The PIF has invested unprecedented sums of money into the sport, both for players to sign up and also purses for each event, attracting condemnation from human rights charities such as Amnesty International.

The new competition rules and format bring a fresh look to golf, with the team aspect emerging as its unique selling point.

There will be 12 teams and 48 players in each field, with the tournament played over 54 holes and three days - rather than the traditional 72 holes and four days. There is no cut, unlike the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, while LIV Golf also added the shotgun start, which they say promotes faster play with groups starting at different holes across the course and playing it in different orders.

LIV Golf schedule 2023

24-26 February: El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, Mexico

17-19 March: Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, United States

31 March - 2 April: Orange County National, Orland, United States

21-23 April Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

28-30 April Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

12-14 May Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa, United States

26-28 May Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, United States

30 June - 2 July Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Andalucia, Spain

7-9 July Centurion Club, St Albans, UK

4-6 August Old White Golf Course, Greenbrier, United States

11-13 August Trump National Bedminster, United States

22-24 September Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, United States

20-22 October Trump National Doral, United States

3-5 November Royal Greens Golf Course, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf League 2023 - Full Field:

Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Bernd Wiesberger

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Hyflyers

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Majesticks

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfeld

Crushers

Byrson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Range Goats

Bubba Watson

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Players not retained from 2022 LIV Golf season

Oliver Bekker

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

TK Chantananuwat (Amateur)

Hennie Duplessis

Oliver Fisher

Justin Harding

Yuki Inamori

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Phachara Khongwatmai

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Jinichiro Kozuma

Shergo Al Kurdila

Pablo Larrazabal

Viraj Madappa

Jediah Morgan

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Turk Pettit

JC Ritchie

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Blake Windred

Kevin Yuan

Is it on TV?

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK, but viewers can watch the coverage for free via the newly-launched LIV Golf Plus app and LIV Golf Plus website.

LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. The first round of action will be available on The CW App through smart TVs and mobile devices, with login or subscription is required to watch. The second and third rounds will be available on The CW, as well as the app.

How much is the prize money?

The prize money for 2023 is up 63 percent to $405 million.

Each LIV Golf event will have a purse of $25 million - $20m for the individual event and $5 million for the team event. The Team Championship will have $50 million up for grabs. In addition to the 14 LIV Golf events, there are 11 international series, each boasting a $5 million purse.

The individual winner of each event will take home $4 million, while the winning team adds $3 million - $750,000 per player. Last place, 48th, in the individual standings will still take home $120,000.

The winning team from the Team Championship takes home $16 million, or $4 million per player.

Bonuses

Individual season finish bonuses will be given to the top three players, first takes home an extra $18 million, the runner-up banks $8 million and third takes home $4 million from the $30 million bonus pool.

Scoring

The individual events will see regular strokeplay scoring to decide the champion each week.

The team event will see the best two stroke play scores from each of the first two rounds count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the team winner.

Each team has a captain with four players in total.

The Team Championship in Jeddah, the 14th event of the season, will see a seeded four-day, four-round, match play knock-out.

Points

Individual

The winner each week will pick up 40 points and only those inside the top 24 players – half of the 48-man field – will earn points. The leading points scorer after the 13 regular LIV Golf events will be crowned individual champion.

1st – 40 points

2nd – 30 points

3rd – 24 points

4th – 18 points

5th – 16 points

6th - 14 points

7th – 13 points

8th – 12 points

9th – 11 points

10th – 10 points

11th – 8 points

12th - 7 points

13th – 6 points

14th - 5 points

15th - 4 points

16th - 3 points

17th - 3 points

18th - 2 points

19th - 2 points

20th - 2 points

21st - 1 point

22nd - 1 point

23rd - 1 point

24th - 1 point

Team

To determine seeding for the Team Championship, teams will be awarded points for each event.