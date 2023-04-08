Which LIV Golf players made the cut at the 2023 Masters?
The 2023 Masters Tournament has been a mixed bag for members of LIV Golf competing against the PGA Tour stars they abandoned for the Saudi-backed league.
For Brooks Koepka, things couldn't be going better. The four-time major champion has his sights set on No. 5 after ending his second round atop the leaderboard. Phil Mickelson, the oldest man to ever win a major, had an impressive showing Friday that had him in a tie for 10th when play was suspended due to inclement weather. Mickelson is confident he's "going to go on a tear pretty soon."
"I don't know why I'm playing well – actually, I do. I've been putting in the work," he said.
Here's a look at the LIV Golf players who will and won't be playing the rest of the weekend:
LIV Golf players who made the cut
Brooks Koepka: -12
Joaquin Niemann: -4
Phil Mickelson: -4
Patrick Reed: -3
Dustin Johnson: -1
Harold Varner III: -1
Abraham Ancer: -1
Cameron Smith: Even
Mito Pereira: Even
Talor Gooch: +2
Thomas Pieters: +3
Charl Schwartzel: +3
LIV Golf players who missed the cut
Bryson DeChambeau: +4
Sergio Garcia: +7
Jason Kokrak: +8
Bubba Watson: +9
Louis Oosthuizen: Withdrew
Kevin Na: Withdrew
Contributing: Tom Schad and Dan Wolken
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LIV Golf players at the Masters: Who made the cut?