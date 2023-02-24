LIV Golf LIVE leaderboard: Latest scores and updates from opening event in Mayakoba

LIV Golf returns for its second season as the action gets underway at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

The rebel tour caused a stir last year when it controversially broke away from the PGA in golf’s civil war, with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood returning to LIV for the 2023 season.

The likes of Thomas Pieters, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz were added ahead of the second campaign of the Saudi-backed series, after former world No 1 Johnson took home more than $35 million in his debut season, triumphing in the individual and team championships.

There are new teams and new names this time around as LIV Golf returns, but the series is set to be just as controversial as last time out. Follow live scores and updates from the opening event in Mayakoba, below.

LIV Golf LIVE leaderboard: Latest scores from Mayakoba 2023

Opening event of LIV Golf season gets underway in Mayakoba, Mexico

LIV Golf: What are the teams?

Is LIV Golf on TV?

LEADERBOARD

-6 Kokrak

-5 Casey

-4 Uihlein, Grace

-3 Mickelson, Ortiz, Gooch, Smith

-2 Poulter, Johnson

-1 Ancer, DeChambeau,

LIV Golf - Four holes to go

21:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Jason Kokrak sinks a huge birdie putt at the par-3 8th to move to -6 and take an outright lead.

LIV Golf - Five holes to go

21:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Paul Casey has played a solid round and remains at -5, along with Jason Kokrak. Branden Grace has moved a shot behind at -4 but Reed is slipping away. He is now at evens after his strong start.

Cameron Smith has responded well to dropping a shot with a wayward drive and makes a birdie at the next to get back to -3.

LIV Golf - Seven holes to go

21:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith scrambled up and down with a lovely approach shot to limit the damage to a bogey. He drops to -2.

LIV Golf - Seven holes to go

21:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith has got himself two shots off the lead but is in trouble after sending his drive wide to the right.

Story continues

Dustin Johnson has dropped a shot and is back to -2.

LIV Golf - Eight holes to go

21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Casey sinks a monster putt from maybe 50 feet to take an outright lead at -5.

Smith then makes his move from a much shorter distance, as his birdie putt drops in.

LIV Golf - Eight holes to go

20:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Patrick Reed drops three shots off the pace after a double-bogey seven at the par-5 13th.

LIV Golf - Nine holes to go

20:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Mickelson quickly makes up for a dropped shot with a fourth birdie of the day. DeChambeau also makes the step to -3 with a 15-foot putt at the 8th.

LIV Golf - Nine holes to go

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson rolls in a beauty to move to -3.

Last year’s champion is finding some form.

LIV Golf - Hole Nine

20:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Bryson DeChambeau rattles in a birdie putt to get to -2, where he is joined by Dustin Johnson. Cameron Smith sees a birdie putt slip by, as does Mickelson - who stays ahead in the leading pack on -3.

LIV Golf - Hole Eight

19:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Jason Kokrak rolls in a birdie from the fringes to move to -3, where he is joined by Patrick Reed after a short birdie putt.

LIV Golf - Hole Seven

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Well, well. Phil Mickelson rolls in another birdie to move to -3, his third in a row.

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith - who are playing together - are both now at -1.

LIV Golf - Hole Six

19:44 , Jamie Braidwood

But now Ortiz does roll in a birdie putt - he’s joined for company by Paul Casey.

LIV Golf - Hole Six

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Ortiz misses the chance to take the outright lead while Cameron Smith gets back to level par with a birdie at the fifth.

LIV Golf - Hole Five

19:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Phil Mickelson hits the front after making back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth holes, but Sergio Garcia has made a tough start and is +2.

LIV Golf - Hole Four

19:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Bryson DeChambeau gets his first birdie of the day at the second.

Ian Poulter chips in at the 18th to get back into the red.

While Carlos Ortiz makes back-to-back birdies to join Reed and Leishman on -2.

LIV Golf - Hole Three

18:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith finds himself in trouble after landing in the greenside bunker at the third.

This time the Australian can’t make the save - and his par putt slips by the left of the hold.

Lee Westwood and Bubba Watson are among those to also make an early bogey.

LIV Golf - Hole Two

18:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Ancer lips out as he goes close to a back-to-back birdie start.

Smith has yet to hit a green but makes his up and down to save par.

While Johnson is able to roll in a long par putt to stay level as well.

Patrick Reed has shot to the top of the leaderboard after an eagle at the par-5 fifth.

LIV Golf - Hole One

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Abraham Ancer gets off to a good start with an opening birdie.

Ian Poulter and Paul Casey also get off to birdie starts.

LIV Golf

18:18 , Jamie Braidwood

And we’re off.

LIV Golf rounds use shotgun starts, so all 48 players get underway at the same time but at various points throughout the course.

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer - a new recruit this year - all get underway at the first hole.

LIV Golf: What are the teams?

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Who is playing?

LIV Golf League 2023 - Full Field:

Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Peter Uihlein

Pat Perez

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Bernd Wiesberger

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Hyflyers

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Majesticks

Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfeld

Crushers

Byrson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Scott Vincent

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Range Goats

Bubba Watson

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner III

Thomas Pieters

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Sebastian Munoz

Mito Pereira

David Puig

Ripper

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jed Morgan

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Is LIV Golf on TV?

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK, but viewers can watch the coverage for free via the newly-launched LIV Golf Plus app and LIV Golf Plus website.

LIV has signed a TV deal with The CW network in the United States. The first round of action will be available on The CW App through smart TVs and mobile devices, with login or subscription is required to watch. The second and third rounds will be available on The CW, as well as the app.

How much is the prize money?

The prize money for 2023 is up 63 percent to $405 million.

Each LIV Golf event will have a purse of $25 million - $20m for the individual event and $5 million for the team event. The Team Championship will have $50 million up for grabs. In addition to the 14 LIV Golf events, there are 11 international series, each boasting a $5 million purse.

The individual winner of each event will take home $4 million, while the winning team adds $3 million - $750,000 per player. Last place, 48th, in the individual standings will still take home $120,000.

The winning team from the Team Championship takes home $16 million, or $4 million per player.

What is LIV Golf?

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

LIV Golf is the breakaway league fronted by two-time Open champion Greg Norman as chief executive and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The PIF has invested unprecedented sums of money into the sport, both for players to sign up and also purses for each event, attracting condemnation from human rights charities such as Amnesty International.

The new competition rules and format bring a fresh look to golf, with the team aspect emerging as its unique selling point.

There will be 12 teams and 48 players in each field, with the tournament played over 54 holes and three days - rather than the traditional 72 holes and four days. There is no cut, unlike the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, while LIV Golf also added the shotgun start, which they say promotes faster play with groups starting at different holes across the course and playing it in different orders.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

