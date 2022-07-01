LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 2 scores as Dustin Johnson opens up three shot lead at Pumpkin Ridge

Carlos Ortiz took a one-shot lead into the clubhouse after an opening round 67 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in the second invitational event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. He shot five-under par on Thursday and leads 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson heading into the second day’s play.

Ortiz’s heroics were enough to drag his team, Fireballs GC, into fourth place in the team competition after none of his three teammates managed to record scores under par for the round. Johnson’s 4 Aces have the lead in this part of the event as his score combined with debutant Pat Perez’s three under to put their team two shots ahead of Stingers GC who won the team competition at Centurian Club in LIV Golf’s inauagral invitational.

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed were among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour and all three settled nicely into the format although the likes of Phil Mickelson, Greame McDowell and previous LIV Golf champion Charl Schwartzel struggled on Day 1.

The glorious weather conditions and accessible greens look set to provide another low-scoring day yet there remains a perpetual cloud over proceedings due to the contentious nature of this rebel tour and a looming court case after 16 players have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.

Follow all the action from Day 2 of the second event of the controversial LIV Golf series below:

LIV Golf live updates

Second invitational event taking place in Portland, Oregon

Round 2 individual leaderboard: D. Johnson (-9) Ortiz (-6) Kaymer, Grace, B. Koepka, Kim (-3)

Round 2 team leaderboard: 4 Aces (-14) Fireballs, Torque (-7), Stingers (-6)

DP World Tour hits back at LIV Golf players threatening legal action over ban

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

00:09 , Michael Jones

Double figures!

Dustin Johnson’s tee shot on the par-3 12th is spectacular and he lands it around seven or eight feet from the hole. Carlos Ortiz somehow outdoes him and lands his iron shot inside the leader!

Both men putt home for birdies and move further away from the pack. Johnson reached 10-under par with Ortiz still three shots behind.

The Mexican is making birdies just to stay in the contest.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

00:02 , Michael Jones

Lovely. Just lovely from Sihwan Kim whose dainty chip up to the eighth green leaves him with a tap in for birdie. He’s three under today as well.

There’s a cluster of players landing at that three-under mark but Dustin Johnson is marking them look average. He’s six shots ahead of the third placed pack.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:57 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson could start running away with this tournament. In this kind of form he’s conquered much tougher fields and already has a three shot lead over Carlos Ortiz.

A birdie putt on the 11th narrowly rolls around the back of the hole leaves DJ with a simple tap in.

After his wayward approach shot from the fairway, Pat Perez safely gets home for a par.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:54 , Michael Jones

Brooks Koepka is starting to earn his rewards. A battling front nine saw him claw back from a double dogey but he’s just birdied the 11th and moved up for a share of third place.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:51 , Michael Jones

Pat Perez isn’t a happy man. His approach shot on the 11th flies into the crowd and instead of signalling with a call of four he bangs his club into the ground in an angry grimace.

He’s only one over for his round and that includes two bogeys and a double.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:45 , Michael Jones

In the team competition the 4 Aces are going to be incredible difficult to catch. They’re currently -15 for the tournament at the halfway stage.

Talor Gooch adding three strokes to Dustin Johnson’s five this afternoon with a three-under round thru nine holes. No bogeys either for the Amercian.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:42 , Michael Jones

There’s more good news for Dustin Johnson as his closest rival, Carlos Ortiz, drops his first shot of the day with a bogey on the 10th. Not the start to the back nine that the Mexican wanted.

How much is Johnson’s form affecting him?

He’s playing alongside DJ who’s firing on all cylinders at present.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:39 , Michael Jones

Martin Kaymer is three under for the day now! A birdie on the eighth for the German moves him up to third but five shots off the lead.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:29 , Michael Jones

Oh my word, Dustin Johnson.

Three birdies in a row for Johnson on seven, eight and nine and he’s opened up a two-shot lead over Carlos Ortiz.

It’s an incredible round from DJ who is five-under for the day.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:26 , Michael Jones

Shane Lowry welcomes closer ties between Tours in response to LIV Golf threat

Former Open champion Shane Lowry has welcomed the sense of “comfort” given by the strengthening of ties between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

In their latest response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the two circuits announced the next phase of their strategic alliance, which was signed in November 2020.

The aim is to counter what Rory McIlroy describes as the “boatloads of cash” offered by LIV Golf which have succeeded in attracting the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to the 54-hole, 48-man events, resulting in their suspension from the PGA Tour.

From 2023 the top 10 finishers on the DP World Tour rankings not already exempt will gain PGA Tour cards, with the US circuit increasing its stake in European Tour Productions from 15 to 40 per cent and that money used to guarantee increases in DP World Tour purses for the next five years.

Shane Lowry welcomes closer ties between Tours in response to LIV Golf threat

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:20 , Michael Jones

Justin Harding moves back up to four under par for the round and the tournament with a birdie four on the par-5 fifth. He’s collected three birdies and an eagle thru eight holes.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:14 , Michael Jones

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:10 , Michael Jones

Five birdies and a bogey for Dustin Johnson who moves to four under for the day thru his first eight holes. He’s back out in front on his own.

Carlos Ortiz’s steady round keeps on turning and he knocks in for a par on the eighth.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:04 , Michael Jones

Branden Grace stops his bad run with a birdie on the eighth. He’s earned two birdies and recorded two bogeys thru his first seven holes today for a level par round.

That birdie also helps his team take a step closer to the 4 Aces who are miles out in front as it stands.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

23:00 , Michael Jones

Finally, there’s a highlight of Justin Harding’s eagle from earlier. Check this out:

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:56 , Michael Jones

‘Come on!’ goes Carlos Ortiz as he sinks a 20ft putt for birdie on seven. It’s been a patient day from the Mexican who has had to watch Dustin Johnson fly ahead of him in the early stages.

He’s kept his composure though and moves to seven under.

Right on cue. DJ rolls his birdie putt home to join him there.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:51 , Michael Jones

Kaymer making moves.

Two under thru six today for the German gives him a share of third place alongside Justin Harding who has dropped a shot after a bogey on the third.

Both men are three off the leaders.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:49 , Michael Jones

Branden Grace has hit a sticky patch. A bogey on seven follows a bogey on six and he drops further behind. Two over for the means puts him two under for the tournament.

Hideto Tanihara joins him there after recording his second bogey of the round as well.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:44 , Michael Jones

Dropped shot!

A big swinging right to left putt on the sixth for par comes up short for Dustin Johnson and he picks up his first bogey of the day and drops back to six under for the event.

Carlos Ortiz is back with a share of the lead.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:36 , Michael Jones

As I was getting to grips with the team scoring quite a lot has happened. Carlos Ortiz (-6) and Dustin Johnson (-7) both collect birdies on the fifth and draw away from the chasing pack whilst remaining within one stroke of each other.

The team scores are affected again with the 4 Aces now at (-11). DJ is three under today and Talor Gooch one under so at least I’ve cracked that method of scoring.

A drop shot for Branden Grace at the sixth also puts him back to (-3) giving Justin Harding the lone occupancy of third place.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:31 , Michael Jones

I’m a little confused by the team scores at the minute.

The 4 Aces are -9 over the two days with the lowest two scores totalled together. Dustin Johnson is -6 but his nearest teammate is Pat Perez at -1.

For me that means the team score should be -7 for the 4 Aces but the leaderboard assures me it’s actually -9.

Where I think I’m going wrong is that the scores start anew for each round. That means the 4 Aces start the day at -7 (their overnight score) and the two lowest rounds of today get added to or subtracted from that.

DJ is two-under and Talor Gooch is level for today which would explain the discrepancy.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:25 , Michael Jones

Justin Harding’s eagle at the first is an absolute banger. Putting from well off the green and with a huge right to left swing all the way along.

An almost impossible shot that somehow went in.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:20 , Michael Jones

Huge charge from Justin Harding!

He’s four under thru four for the round. The South African parred his opening hole (16) before consecutive birdies on 17 and 18 and finally an eagle three on the first!

He’s flying up the leaderboard and is just two shots behind Dustin Johnson.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:18 , Michael Jones

Pat Perez takes a double bogey on the fourth hole and drops back to one under for the event. Also slipping is Hideto Tanihara who gives a shot back to the course and settles in at three under.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:13 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson! He’s making his moves early on and records another birdie on the par-4 fourth. It’s his second of the day and takes him into the outright lead at six under.

Up on the fifth tee. DJ smokes his drive straight into the middle of the fairway. Johnson is looking very good.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:06 , Michael Jones

Movement from the Stingers GC.

Hennie Du Plessis - in a rather fetching hawaiian shirt - sinks an eight footer on the fifth to collect his first birdie of the day.

Add that to Branden Grace’s earlier birdie and the Stingers have cut the 4 Aces lead to just one shot.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

22:02 , Michael Jones

Nicely done from Bryson DeChambeau who guides home a birdie putt on 17 from the first cut of rough at the edge of the green. Great shot from DeChambeau and he’s now back to evens for the tournament.

Louis Oosthuizen has a niggly putt to hold par on the fifth and knocks it in with as cool as manner as you’ll ever see on a golf course.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:57 , Michael Jones

Branden Grace kicks of his round with a birdie at the fourth. He’s within one shot of the leaders at (-4) and brings the Stingers within two of the 4 Aces in the team comp as well.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:53 , Michael Jones

Lightning start from Matt Jones who follows up his birdie on the 16th with another birdie on the par-5 17th. He’s up to two-under now and just three shots off the leaders.

Also at -2 are Martin Kaymer and Jinichiro Kozuma who have both birdied the first hole.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:50 , Michael Jones

Three over par for his round yesterday but this approach to the sixth green sets Phil Mickelson up for an opening birdie in the second round.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:46 , Michael Jones

The 17th was a good hole for scoring yesterday and Justin Harding has picked up an early birdie on the par-5 today. He’s back under par for the event now at one under.

Brooks Koepka has had a nightmare on the third hole par-3. He’s taken a five and dropped all the way down to evens.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:39 , Michael Jones

We left Bryson DeChambeau in trouble over the back of the green on the 15th and he wasn’t able to get it up and down for par. He takes a bogey and drops back into the black.

He almost immediately reclaims the stroke though but sails a really long putt for birdie wide of the hole on the 16th.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:33 , Michael Jones

Birdie!

Dustin Johnson rolls a short, swinging putt into the hole for a four on the first to take a share of the individual lead. Carlos Ortiz is safely in for par.

On the second hole Hideto Tanihara moves back to (-4) with an opening birdie of his own. Good start from the captain of Torque GC.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:28 , Michael Jones

On the par-4 16th Matt Jones records the first birdie of the day with a beautiful long putt from the right side of the green. He moves into the red at one-under.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:26 , Michael Jones

Oh so close!

Louis Oosthuizen has a 12-15 foot putt for birdie on the third and nestles it right up to the hole. He’s got the line but the ball just runs out of legs and pulls up maybe two inches from dropping.

Back on the first Pat Perez lays up with his second shot then chips his third onto the green and leaves himself a decent chance at a birdie.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:23 , Michael Jones

The first hole at Pumpkin Ridge is a par-5, tricky to reach in two but has an accessible pin position today. Expect plenty of birdies.

Dustin Johnson smokes his approach just short of the green and slightly to the right as Carlos Ortiz heads in the opposite direction and may have found the bunkers.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:21 , Michael Jones

Bryson DeChambeau started on the 15th hole and ended up in the second cut of rough, it if can really be called that around this lovely looking golfcourse.

He has 130-yards left to the flag but goes long and knocks his approach over the back of the dancefloor.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:18 , Michael Jones

There goes the buzzer to signal the start of Day 2 at Pumpkin Ridge.

On the first tee, Pat Perez drives straight down the middle of the fairway. Dustin Johnson heads off second and lands just over to the right side of the first cut but it’s a decent shot.

Carlos Ortiz meanwhile drills his driver straight and immediately picks up his tee. Great shot.

Over on the second Brooks Koepka finds the second cut and Louis Oosthuizen leaves himself a birdie putt after his tee shot on the third hole.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 2

21:12 , Michael Jones

As ever, Day 2 will kick off with a shotgun start as the players all tee off on different holes around the course at the same time.

Play will start at 9:15pm with Carlos Ortiz (-5) leading the way after his round of 67 yesterday. He’ll start on the first hole.

PGA Tour and DP World Tour step up efforts to thwart LIV Golf

21:09 , Michael Jones

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a new 13-year operational joint venture partnership which creates new player pathways and increased prize funds in the next phase of their fightback against LIV Golf.

In an announcement coinciding with the opening press conferences at LIV’s first United States event in Portland this week, the two circuits announced a strengthening of their alliance which was first launched in November 2020.

The aim is to counter LIV’s cash with a better competitive structure for players and from next year, the top 10 finishers on the season-ending DP World Tour rankings who are not already exempt will gain PGA Tour cards.

The PGA Tour will increase its ownership stake in European Tour Productions from 15 per cent to 40 per cent, with the cash from the deal used to increase prize funds - with guaranteed increases in DP World Tour purses for the next five years.

PGA Tour and DP World Tour step up efforts to thwart LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau explains reasons for joining LIV Golf ahead of Portland debut

21:03 , Michael Jones

Bryson DeChambeau has outlined three reasons for joining LIV Golf while maintaining the Saudi tour can be a “force for good”.

The former US Open champion will make his debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, with the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament beginning on Thursday with a prize fund of $25 million (£20.4m).

DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to switch allegiance from the PGA Tour, insists his motivation was multi-layered.

“One of the things for me, was a personal business decision,” said the 28-year-old. “I run and operate my golf as business as well as wanting to be one of the better players in the world.”

Bryson DeChambeau explains reasons for joining LIV Golf ahead of Portland debut

DP World Tour players want LIV Golf stars to face ‘very strong sanctions’, reveals Padraig Harrington

20:57 , Michael Jones

Padraig Harrington has revealed how DP World Tour players are pushing for “very strong sanctions” to be handed out to LIV Golf players.

The Irishman, captain for Europe last year in the 19-9 defeat to the Unites States, has also confirmed he will be consulted in discussions over new qualification rules for the Ryder Cup.

And there is pressure from current DP World Tour players to penalise those who have already jumped to the rebel tour in a bid to be rewarded with some resisting snubbing offers as large as £25m to sign up to Greg Norman’s new tour.

That could mean Ryder Cup stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell, all fined £100,000 and banned from the upcoming Scottish Open, could have played their last Ryder Cup match.

DP World Tour players want ‘very strong sanctions’ for LIV Golf stars

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter among LIV Golf players asking DP World Tour to rescind ban

20:51 , Michael Jones

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV Golf players who have written to the DP World Tour asking it to rescind its fines and allow them to compete in next week’s Scottish Open.

The Britons were among the European tour’s members who were banned from three upcoming DP World Tour events and fined £100,000 each after playing in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf‘s opening event in London.

“Instead of spending our time, energy, financial resources and focus on appeals, injunctions and lawsuits, we would implore you ... to reconsider your recent penalties and sanctions,” the letter read, report the Telegraph.

The players called on the tour to “rescind your fines and suspensions by 5:00 p.m. on Friday”.

LIV Golf players ask DP World Tour to rescind Scottish Open ban

Dustin Johnson one shot off lead as first US event starts amid protests by 9/11 families

20:45 , Michael Jones

The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour’s second event teed off Thursday, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on September 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks.

About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

“This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said survivor Tim Frolich, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

The LIV Golf series, funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, was making its first stop on American soil this week after a debut this month outside of London.

First LIV Golf event in US starts amid protests by 9/11 families

Who is in the field?

20:39 , Michael Jones

Abraham Ancer – Mexico

Richard Bland – England

Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Thailand

Laurie Canter – England

Eugenio Chacarra – Spain

Bryson DeChambeau – USA

Hennie Du Plessis – South Africa

Sergio Garcia – Spain

Talor Gooch – USA

Branden Grace – South Africa

Justin Harding – South Africa

Sam Horsfield – England

Yuki Inamori – Japan

Dustin Johnson – USA

Matt Jones – Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana – Thailand

Martin Kaymer – Germany

Phacara Khongwatmai – Japan

Sihwan Kim – USA

Ryosyke Kinoshita – Japan

Brooks Koepka – USA

Chase Koepka – USA

Jinichiro Kozuma – Japan

Graeme McDowell – Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson – USA

Jediah Morgan – Australia

Kevin Na – USA

Shaun Norris – South Africa

Louis Ooosthuizen – South Africa

Wade Ormsby – Australia

Carlos Ortiz – Mexico

Adrian Otaegui – Spain

Pat Perez – USA

Turk Pettit – USA

James Piot – USA

Ian Poulter – England

Patrick Reed – USA

Charl Schwartzel – South Africa

Travis Smyth – Australia

Ian Snyman – South Africa

Hudson Swafford – USA

Hideto Tanihara – Japan

Peter Uihlein – USA

Scott Vincent – Zimbabwe

Matt Wolff – USA

Lee Westwood – England

Bernd Wiesberger – Austria

Blade Windred – Australia

What is the prize money breakdown?

20:33 , Michael Jones

The first seven events feature a prize pool of £20m, with the individual winner claiming £3.2m. The prize money reduces in accordance with a player’s finish, but last is still guaranteed £96,000.

What is LIV Golf?

20:27 , Michael Jones

LIV Golf is a controversial breakaway series of golf events fronted by two-time major champion Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Originally imagined as a league, it has instead been launched this year as a series of eight invitational events, each featuring 48 players in a shotgun start.

The tournaments are over 54 holes and don’t have a cut. The golfers who’ve defected from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to join LIV Golf have faced criticism from human rights groups and a coalition of 9/11 survivors.

LIV Golf Portland Invitational: Day 1 leaderboard

20:21 , Michael Jones

Individual leaderboard

-5 Carlos Ortiz

-4 Dustin Johnson

-3 Pat Perez, Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby, Branden Grace

-2 Brooks Koepka, Hennie Du Plessis

-1 Scott Vincent, Martin Kaymer, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen

Team Leaderboard

-7 4 Aces GC

-5 Stingers GC

-4 Torque GC, Fireballs GC

-3 Punch GC

-2 Clerks GC

-1 Smash GC

DP World Tour hits back at 16 LIV Golf players threatening legal action over ban

20:15 , Michael Jones

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hit back at the 16 players who have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.

In a strongly-worded, 550-word response to the letter which “implored” the Tour to reconsider the penalties before 5pm today, Pelley criticises the claim from the players that they “care deeply” about the Tour, citing how many times they have played in Rolex Series events in recent years.

He also says that one player gave a signed commitment to play in this week’s Horizon Irish Open, but is instead contesting the second LIV Golf event in Portland.

Pelley declined to comment in detail on the threat of legal action but said he feels the sanctions handed out are “proportionate, fair and, I believe, considered necessary by the majority of our members.”

DP World Tour hits back at 16 LIV Golf players threatening legal action over ban

LIV Golf returns with second invitational event

19:27 , Michael Jones

The controversial Saudi-backed breakaway tour is back this week as LIV Golf hits America with its second event being held at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

The breakaway series continues to gather momentum with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed among the high-profile players to have recently defected from the PGA Tour joining the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Carlos Ortiz made his LIV Golf debut yesterday and marched to the top of the leaderboard with a five-under par round 67 but he’s closely tracked by Johnson who is just one shot back. In the team competition Johnson’s 4 Aces GC have a two stroke lead over Oosthuizen’s Stingers GC but that can all change in today’s rounds as Pumpkin Ridge is set for another low-scoring day.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have attempted to come down hard on rebel players, issuing suspensions and fines, and the tours are on a collison course with the court room as 16 LIV Golf players have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.

What else does Day 2 of the Portland Invitational have in store?