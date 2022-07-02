LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 3 scores as Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Kershaw
·8 min read
LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 3 scores as Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dustin Johnson
    Dustin Johnson
    American professional golfer
  • Branden Grace
    Branden Grace
    South African professional golfer
  • Justin Harding
    Justin Harding
    Professional golfer

Follow all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take a share of the lead into the final round of the second LIV Golf event.

Johnson carded eight birdies in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former world No 1 looks to snatch the eye-watering £3.25m top prize. Ortiz, one of the Saudi-backed breakaway’s newest recruits, shot a 69 to ensure he joined Johnson at the top of the leaderboard on eight-under-par. Their closest challenger comes in the form of Branden Grace, who is two shots back. Fellow South African Justin Harding starts one shot further adrift at five-under-par, while Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are still in with an outside chance as they start four shots off the lead.

One man certainly not poised to make a charge is Phil Mickelson, who has endured another torrid week after his calamitous performance at the US Open. The 52-year-old is six-over-par but will be back in action since LIV Golf events do not feature a cut. In the team event, 4 Aces GC, who are captained by Johnson, lead on -15. The all-South African Stingers GC team, who won at Centurion Club last month, start in second. Follow all the action below:

LIV Golf Portland

  • -11 Carlos Ortiz

  • -7 Justin Harding, Branden Grace

  • -6 Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson

LIV Golf Portland

22:48 , Tom Kershaw

LIV Golf Portland

22:43 , Tom Kershaw

Few saw Matthew Wolff’s slump coming after such an exciting start to his PGA Tour career, with top-five finishes at the US Open and PGA Championship in 2020. He has fallen almost 50 places in the world rankings but a fantastic approach at the 9th serves as a reminder of his talent. That’s a tap-in to make it back-to-back birdies for the 23-year-old. He’s now at -3.

LIV Golf Portland

22:34 , Tom Kershaw

Ortiz birdies the fourth too! The Mexican is three-under through four holes and, after seeing that putt fall, Johnson misses a short one of his own for par. Ortiz now has a four-shot lead over Harding. Johnson slips back to -6 where he is joined by Reed and Grace.

LIV Golf Portland

22:29 , Tom Kershaw

Patrick Reed has surged into contention with back-to-back birdies at 5 and 6. He’s now at -6, four shots off Ortiz’s lead.

Ortiz only had one victory on the PGA Tour before defecting to LIV. By a quirk of fate, on that occasion at the Houston Open in 2020, Dustin Johnson was the runner-up.

LIV Golf Portland

22:19 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a heck of a start from Carlos Ortiz. He hits a fantastic approach into the 211-yard par 3 that leaves an uphill birdie putt. He rolls it in confidently to move to -10. Johnson can only make par while Grace, after opting to chip off the fringe and catching the downslope, sees his momentum halted by a bogey.

LIV Golf Portland

22:10 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson can’t get up and down at the 2nd after that errant approach and he slips back to -7. There are no such problems for Branden Grace, though, who drains a birdie putt to join Johnson at that mark. Ortiz has a nervy putt to save par but he holes it to ensure his lead is now two shots.

LIV Golf Portland

22:02 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka makes a fantastic par at the 3rd. His tee shot stopped just on the lip of the bunker, leaving an awkward chip shot straight down the hill. He opened the face, took a confident swing at it and the ball bounced no more than a couple of feet in front of him, rolling down and very nearly catching the lip. He holes the return putt up the slope to remain at -5.

LIV Golf Portland

21:55 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson and Ortiz are both wayward off the tee at the 2nd, dragging their drives left and leaving themselves blind approaches.

Ortiz has 172 yards in and finds the middle of the green but it’ll be a long two-putt from there.

Johnson is on an upslope out of the rough and flies it long of the green. That’ll be a tricky up and down.

LIV Golf Portland

21:46 , Tom Kershaw

Ortiz rolls in that short birdie putt at the 1st. He played the hole to perfection and now has the outright lead, with Johnson having to settle for par.

Justin Harding has made a terrific start to his round with back-to-back birdies and he’s at -7, two shots back.

LIV Golf Portland

21:42 , Tom Kershaw

Oosthuizen couldn’t take advantage of the par-5 1st but a fine approach into the 2nd leaves him a good look at birdie.

Yuki Inamori, the world No 73, hits a terrific approach with a 3-wood into the 18th green and will have nothing more than a tap-in to move into the red for the tournament.

LIV Golf Portland

21:38 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson is forced to lay up quite a way back but a great approach leaves him a long look at birdie. Ortiz only needs to flick a wedge in there and he has a much better chance of taking the outright lead.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau opened with a bogey but a huge drive sets up a fine birdie at the 4th which takes him back to -3.

LIV Golf Portland

21:30 , Tom Kershaw

Up ahead on the green at the first, Justin Harding makes a perfect start, rolling in a tricky left-to-right slider for birdie. That takes him to -6, just two shots off the lead. Brooks Koepka matches him with a birdie to move to -5.

LIV Golf Portland

21:27 , Tom Kershaw

Patrick Reed was in fine form yesterday, shooting a 68, and he’ll have a look at birdie on his first hole of the day. He’s four shots back.

It’s time for the leaders to get started now. Carlos Ortiz hits a perfect fade down the first and he’ll have a good chance of getting to the green in two at the par-5. Dustin Johnson pulls his drive into the bunker, though, and he’ll almost certainly need to lay up.

LIV Golf Portland

21:19 , Tom Kershaw

The horn goes and we’re underway. The leaders, remember, will tee off just afterwards at the first. Greg Norman, meanwhile, has been set loose on the mic and is delivering his usual bluster.

LIV Golf Portland

21:11 , Tom Kershaw

We’re just five minutes away from the shotgun start at Pumpkin Ridge. Bryson DeChambeau is talking up his chances of a late charge. The former US Open champion starts five shots off the lead.

LIV Golf Portland

20:55 , Tom Kershaw

Here’s a look at what Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz had to say after finishing in a tie for the lead yesterday.

LIV Golf Portland

20:49 , Tom Kershaw

There are several English players in the field although few have fared too well. Sam Horsfield is the only one with an outside chance, starting five shots off the lead. Lee Westwood is at +3, with Richard Bland and Laurie Canter one short further back. Ian Poulter meanwhile is really plumbing the depths of the leaderboard at +8 after two torrid rounds.

LIV Golf Portland

20:41 , Tom Kershaw

To understand more about who is benefitting most from the bottomless pit of money behind LIV, read this great report from Alan Shipnuck who spoke to players and agents on-site in Portland.

How the Money Works on LIV Golf | The Fire Pit Collective

LIV Golf Portland

20:31 , Tom Kershaw

One man who won’t be in contention this evening is Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old produced a miserable performance at the US Open and there’s been little joy to take from Pumpkin Ridge either. A pair of 75s has him at +6, some 14 shots off the lead.

(Getty)
(Getty)

LIV Golf Portland

20:18 , Tom Kershaw

If you missed yesterday’s action, you can catch up on the highlights below. Dustin Johnson was threatening to run away with it at one stage, with eight birdies propelling him to -10, but a late blip has left it very much an open race.

LIV Golf Portland

20:13 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final day of the LIV Golf event in Portland.

Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz share the lead at -8 ahead of the 9.15pm BST shotgun start at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Branden Grace is two shots back but Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed remain in outside contention at -4.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • LIV tees off in Oregon amid criticism over Saudi funding

    NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour's second event teed off Thursday, angering a group of families who lost loved ones on Sept. 11 and want the Saudi government held to account for the terrorist attacks. About 10 family members and survivors spoke at a small park honoring veterans in tiny North Plains, home to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. “This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,” said

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • What will Christian Koloko's role be next season with Raptors?

    Imman Adan and Daniel Hackett discuss how the Toronto Raptors might use the No. 33 pick next season and look back at how management has deployed other rookies in the past. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,