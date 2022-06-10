old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.

Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

On the course, the scoring was led by the former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis after opening rounds of 65 and 66 respectively. Mickelson and Johnson carded one-under rounds of 69. With Schwartzel and Du Plessis both drafted by ‘Stinger GC’, it also gives Louis Oosthuizen’s side a six-shot lead in the team competition.

The event features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format. Centurion Club will host three days of play over 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day tournament with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds, while there will also be a team competition in addition to the traditional individual competition.

This is the first of seven events on the LIV Golf tour, with each having a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for the winner and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams. Follow all the reaction to the inaugural event of the controversial tour, below:

LIV Golf live updates

PGA Tour releases statement suspending all current and future LIV players with immediate effect

Charl Schwartzel makes an eagle to move to -5 and top of the leaderboard at end of first round

The event consists of three rounds with the final round on Saturday

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia among the biggest names competing

Story continues

LIV Golf: Day 1 leaderboard

Thursday 9 June 2022 19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

-5

Charl Schwartzel

-4

Henne Du Plessis

-3

Scott Vincent, Phachara Khongwatmai

-2

Justin Harding, Branden Grace

-1

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

Selected others: Sergio Garcia (+1), Graeme McDowell (+4), Lee Westwood (+5), Ian Poulter (+5)

LIV Golf responds to PGA Tour suspensions

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:36 , Michael Jones

Here is the response from LIV Golf over the PGA Tour suspending all players that take part in the tour.

Official statement from LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/UBt4DpRdS4 — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) June 9, 2022

Schwartzel takes the lead!

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:33 , Michael Jones

Charl Schwartzel has moved to (-5) with an eagle! Fellow South African and Stinger GC teammate Hennie Du Plessis moves to (-4) and within one of the lead.

He ends his round four under for the day.

Three birdies in four holes for Phil

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:28 , Michael Jones

DJ from the bunker

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:23 , Michael Jones

Here’s Dustin Johnson’s recovery from out of the 13th bunker earlier in the round. He’s level for the day, can he finish under par?

A surge from Mickelson

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:17 , Michael Jones

Mickelson leaves an eagle putt short on 15th but he makes sure to follow up with the subsequent birdie putt and rolls it in nicely.

That’s three birdies in his last four holes and he moves to one under.

LIV Golf round one Leaderboard

Thursday 9 June 2022 18:11 , Michael Jones

Phachara Khongwatmai (-4)

Hennie Du Plessis (-3)

Brandon Grace (-2)

Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Sam Horsfield (-2)

Scott Vincent (-1)

Only these six players remain under par for the day but Dustin Johnson has rescued his round and is back to evens.

Hit it!

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:59 , Michael Jones

Phachara Khongwatmai has the chance to move three shots ahead with a birdie putt on the sixth hole but leaves it criminally short of the cup.

Another hole safely negotiated though.

A tough day out

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:57 , Michael Jones

There are only seven players currently under par for the day and none of them are the ‘big names’ that LIV Golf has showcased in its adverts and coverage.

Brandon Grace and Charl Schwartzel are recognisable and along with fellow South Afriacn Hennie Du Plessis are two shots off the lead at (-2).

Youngsters lead the way

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:47 , Michael Jones

The Majesticks GC is certainly a tale of two halves. The two younger members are in the top five with Laurie Canter the furthest back of the two just three shots away from the lead.

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter at struggling. The Englishmen are four and five over par respectively.

Into the sand!

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:43 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson is plugged in the greenside bunker at the 13th. He was going for the green on the par-five in two but now he has a horrendous shot.

He just has to get it out and he succeeds but smokes it to the other side of the green and he’ll have a long putt for birdie.

Mickelson was on in two and his eagle putt is short but he rolls home a three footer for birdie! Back to evens for Phil.

PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:39 , Michael Jones

As the first round of LIV Golf enters it’s final phase here’s a reminder of what happened off the course ealrier today.

The PGA Tour has contacted all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in Thursday’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent out an email deriding those who had “decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation”, with the likes of Phil Mickelson involved in the inaugural event outside London on Thursday and Bryson DeChambeau among those confirmed to take part next time out.

The suspensions also apply to players on other PGA Tours including the Champions, Canada, Latinoamerica and Korn Ferry Tours.

PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:30 , Michael Jones

Sam Horsfield (-2) has snuck up to within two shots of the lead as the Majesticks GC are challenging for the top of the team leadrboard.

Laurie Canter (-1) is hanging in there as well.

Back to one

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:20 , Michael Jones

Phil Mickelson generates a loud cheer from the watching crowd as he rolls his most recent birdie in on the 12th to move back to one over par.

Dustin Johnson has to settle for a bogey and he drops a shot to join Phil at (+1) for the round.

Close to an albatross!

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:11 , Michael Jones

We’ve had the first LIV Golf par, the first LIV Golf birdie, the first LIV Golf eagle and Australian Wade Ormsby comes within a few inches of the first albatross with his approach from the fairway!

His ball spins back and rolls over the right edge of the hole. It hasn’t been the greatest of days for Ormsby but he’s back to evens for the day.

Oosthuizen struggling

Thursday 9 June 2022 17:03 , Michael Jones

Louis Oosthuizen is letting the Stingers GC down here and he’s the captain! The all South African team have three of their members in the top four spots with the combined score of Hennie Du Plessis and Brandon Grace taking them to (-5) in the team tournament.

Khongwatmai back in front

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:58 , Michael Jones

Phachara Khongwatmai has arguably been the most consistent player today. The Taiwanese moves back to four under par and has another one shot lead over Hennie Du Plessis.

What a shot from Poulter

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:55 , Michael Jones

It’s a been a difficult day for Ian Poulter who started well but has dramatically fallen off the pace. He’s battling hard though and pulled this beauty out of the bag:

Good start to the back nine

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:54 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson is over the back of the green in two on the par-4 10th. He’s right on the edge of the second cut but is within puttable distance of the hole.

A poor day for the Aces captain gets a little better as he rolls it in for a three! DJ moves back to level par for the round.

Louder but not quicker

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:45 , Michael Jones

That front nine has taken two hours 25 minutes to play after what looked like a quickfire start slowed down considerably. A key factor that could have made this tour stand out would have been upping the tempo of play but it isn’t to be.

Phil Mickelson collects a double on the ninth to end his front nine two-over par.

Schwartzel in the red!

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:35 , Michael Jones

Charl Schwartzel - another member of the all South Africa Stingers GC - moves under par for his round with a fine birdie on the 11th.

The former Masters champion has changed to a long putter and it’s worked for him on this occasion.

Koepka chasing the leaders

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:30 , Michael Jones

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks, is putting in a steady round at Centurian Club. He’s inched his way to two under and has just missed a putt to join the leaders, running it narrowly to the left of the hole.

Golf, but louder?

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:24 , Michael Jones

LIV Golf promised a new exciting format for golf going forward. More money, big names, new graphics. So far the actual golf has been fairly sedate.

Some fresh faces are making waves, Hennie Du Plessis and Phachara Kongwatmai in particular, but most of the coverage has been on the headline groups who aren’t playing all that well.

The shotgun start was frenetic and fresh but having everyone out on the course at once just means you miss a lot of shots from most of the field.

Can Phil get a birdie?

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:19 , Michael Jones

He hasn’t been fantastic on the greens today and leaves himself a 15 footer for birdie on the eighth. It’s dead straight and Mickelson hits it with decent pace before the ball hits the back of the cup and drops!

Phil is back to evens for the day.

Double bogey!

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:07 , Michael Jones

After consecutive birdies on the fifth and the sixth holes, Dustin Johnson gives those shot back after smoking his drive on the seventh out of bounds.

He hit a provisional third shot off the tee and failed to sink a 20 foot putt for a bogey after reaching the green in four. It’s not been a great day for DJ so far.

Stingers on the move

Thursday 9 June 2022 16:05 , Michael Jones

Stinger GC are the new team leaders as Brandon Grace (-2) moves up the leaderboard. His teammate and fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis (-2) has dropped a shot but remains two under for the day.

Dropped shot!

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:58 , Michael Jones

A quick flash on the leaderboard show Phachara Khongwatmai drop back to (-3) for a share of the lead with Hennie Du Plessis.

David Puig - one of two amateurs in the field - was slowly worked his way to (-2). What a start this is for him.

DJ out of bounds

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:54 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson followed up a birdie on the sixth by blasting his tee shot on seven out of bounds. The American was forced to reload and his provisional ball finds the fairway.

Du Plessis making moves

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:50 , Michael Jones

Hennie Du Plessis becomes the second player to reach (-3) for the day and he’s within one of the lead now.

Over on seven Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are wild off the tee and have work to do if they want to save par.

LIV Golf’s first eagle

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:42 , Michael Jones

Peter Uihlein with undoubtably the shot of the day so far.

Team tournament

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:39 , Michael Jones

The Crushers GC which is made up of Peter Uihlein, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth and Richard Bland are currently leading the team competition.

In these first two rounds the two players with the lowest scores in a team have their scores tallied and the lowest scoring team tops the leaderboard.

Phachara Khongwatmai is the key man here. He’s four-under par for the day and leads the individual tournament by two shots from Laurie Canter (-2). Everyone else has dropped back to at least (-1).

Better from Johnson!

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:30 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson (Evs) knocks in a 20 foot putt on the fifth to bring his round back on level terms. Is that the shot that gets DJ going in this round?

Mickelson is in for a par but Scott Vincent (-1) is leading the way out of this trio.

Birdie for Bernd!

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:26 , Michael Jones

Bernd Wiesberger (Evs) gets his round rolling in the right direction with a long birdie putt on the third hole. He guides it home from around 15ft or so and moves back to evens for the round.

Talor Gooch, Laurie Canter and Chase Koepka are all up to two-under and trail by one.

Struggles for DJ and Phil

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:22 , Michael Jones

As the two big name signings for the LIV Golf Tour, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson aren’t having a great time out on the course. Mickelson has just moved over par with a bogey on the fourth and Johnson (+1) blazed one into the rough but managed to limit the damage.

Birdie for Gooch

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:16 , Michael Jones

Talor Gooch (-2) moves within one shot of the lead with a birdie on the fifth hole. He’s playing alongside Sergio Garcia and started on the second hole.

Most of the field are finishing up of the fourth hole they’ve played - obivously which hole depends where they teed off.

The leader

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:10 , Michael Jones

Phachara Khongwatmai has opened up a two-shot lead on the nearest challengers after picking up another birdie. He started on the 10th hole so should be through four now?

It’s not totally clear yet.

LIV Golf responds to PGA Tour suspension

Thursday 9 June 2022 15:01 , Michael Jones

LIV Golf have responded to the news that each of the players in today’s field have been suspended from the PGA Tour. Their announcement on Twitter reads:

“Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members. It’s troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”

Official statement from LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/UBt4DpRdS4 — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) June 9, 2022

Eagle time!

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:58 , Michael Jones

Viraj Madappa of the Iron Heads GC is the most recent history maker on the LIV Golf tour. He rolls a straight 10 foot putt in on the 13th hole.

That moves him back into the red.

Leaderboard update

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:54 , Michael Jones

As with all new sports tournament, I’m looking at you The Hundred, the television coverage comes with a host of new graphics to show how different and exciting the same sport is.

Here we have the leaderboard down the left side of the screen that dings everytime a new player comes on screen. Next to each player is a logo of the team they are part off as well as their score and position.

In a big font at the top of the graphic is a countdown of how many holes are left to play for each individual player.

Phachara Khonwatmai is the current leader at (-2) for the Crushers GC.

PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:47 , Michael Jones

The PGA Tour has emailed all PGA Tour members informing them that all participants on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, both in today’s opening competition and in future, are suspended immediately.

Just ahead of tee-off, Dustin Johnson said he was “excited to get started” as Phil Mickelson lauded the new team-based approach on the Tour.

“I’m excited, It’s a new chapter for golf, the players love it and I think the fans will,” Johnson said. “I think everyone will be excited once they see what goes on here.”

PGA Tour suspend LIV Golf players with immediate effect

The leaderboard

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:44 , Michael Jones

Peter Uihlein (-2) is indeed leading the way with two under par before a cluster of players are tied for second at one-under.

Amongst them is Brandon Grace and Greame McDowell as well as Punch GC captain Wade Ormsby.

Fans turn out for Phil

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:42 , Michael Jones

Phil Mickelson remains one of the most popular golfers despite his recent barney with the PGA Tour. Here he is arriving on the first tee to some cheers from the assembled crowd.

Phil Mickelson cheered on to the first tee at Centurion #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/TeMdma7zfB — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) June 9, 2022

Garcia in trouble

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:39 , Michael Jones

Sergio Garcia is in a spot of trouble on the third hole. He’s level par for the round and finds the rough over to the right side of the green.

There’s a LIV Golf sign in front of him that has been removed and placed on the ground so Sergio has a clear shot to the putting service.

He dinks it onto the dancefloor and rolls it to within six feet and should save par from there.

Settling for par

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:36 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson, Scott Vincent and Phil Mickelson all roll in their putts for par on the first hole. One of the things I’m realising trying to cover this new tourament is that it’s not easy to access a leaderboard.

Peter Uihlein seems to be leading at the minute. He’s two-under after sinking a tricky putt.

A history-making birdie!

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:27 , Michael Jones

Lee Westwood recorded the first par in LIV Golf history and Martin Kaymer (-1) has the first birdie! Over on 15 he slides his fourth shot in from around seven feet and takes the lead in the tournament.

1st hole

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:25 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are safely on the green in two and both have putts for birdie to come.

Elsewhere on the course

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:21 , Michael Jones

This shotgun start is wild. There’s a lot of action happening all at once.

Sergio Garcia and Talor Gooch find the green on the par-3 second, whilst Ian Poulter has bobbled into the rough on 18.

Just behind him on the 17th Lee Westwood leaves his second shot short of the hole on the par-3 and taps in for par. He’s posted the first score in LIV golf history.

1st hole

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:18 , Michael Jones

Dustin Johnson smokes his first shot down the middle of the fairway on the 1st hole. Scott Vincent joins him before Phil Mickelson smashes a fade off the tee with the driver and flies it past everyone else.

That’s perfect shot from Phil, not bad seeing as though he hasn’t played in four months.

Final words from Johnson and Mickelson

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:15 , Michael Jones

Waiting to tee off on the first hole, Dustin Johnson says “I’m just excited to get started, it’s a new chapter for golf and I think the fans are going to love it. It’s new and exciting.”

Mickelson adds: “We have a really strong team, we need to have a good first round and start this thing in the right way. I’m fresh, I haven’t played in a while.”

‘I am proud for the game of golf’ says Norman

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:11 , Michael Jones

Speaking on the in-house LIV Golf broadcast, the chief exec Greg Norman says: “I was sitting on my own in the players’ lounge and taking it all in.“I said “this is for you and the fans”. We have been trying to get this thing off the grounds for decades to be honest with you. I am so glad we bought free agency to the players.

“The last eight weeks feel like it has been rolled into one day. I am proud, I am proud for the game of golf.”

Taxi for Poulter

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:08 , Michael Jones

The shotgun start means that each player has been ferried to their starting hole in the back of a London black cab in keeping with the Centurion Club’s location - just north of London in the English countryside.

It’s certainly something not usually seen on the PGA Tour.

(AFP via Getty Images)

What is the shotgun start?

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:05 , Michael Jones

Another big difference for this tournament is the shotgun start.

This means that each player is assigned a tee to begin their round, and he will play his first tee shot at the sound of a klaxon. With pairings of three, all 48 players will be on the course at once, rather than the staggered tee times of regular tournaments.

Rory McIlroy eyes legacy beyond majors after rejecting LIV Golf

Thursday 9 June 2022 14:00 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy’s ambivalence amid the LIV Golf noise across the pond spoke to the Irishman’s steadfast belief that he is on the right side of history, writes Jack Rathborn.

Somewhat mellowed at this stage of his career, McIlroy is one of golf’s most fascinating characters and still the PGA Tour’s biggest asset ahead of the first bell for what promises to be a fierce battle against the Saudi Arabia-backed rebel tour.

There have been great waves made in recent days since Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments earlier this year. Dustin Johnson was bought for in excess of $150 million, enabling LIV Golf to show that the door has been well and truly smashed open for others to follow. Bryson DeChambeau evidently seems to have paid attention and is the next big name to be lured by the incomprehensible numbers fluttered in front of him. Undoubtedly this has created uncomfortable momentum, so now we wait for the PGA Tour to finish deliberating and fire their first counterpunch.

But McIlroy, playing at the Canadian Open this week, remains resolute; the four-time major winner has found himself with a unique opportunity to define his legacy way beyond the course.

“It is not something I ever envisage doing,” McIlroy said, reiterating his position to shun the hundreds of millions on offer from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund (PIF).

Rory McIlroy eyes legacy beyond majors after rejecting LIV Golf

LIV Golf ‘tee times'

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:52 , Luke Baker

The tee time for all golfers is 2.15pm today but here’s a list of the hole that they’ll be starting their rounds at as part of the ‘shotgun start’.

Hole 1: Dustin Johnson (Aces GC), Scott Vincent (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (Hy Flyers GC)

Hole 2: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Talor Gooch (Torque GC), Pablo Larrazabal (Cleeks GC)

Hole 3: Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), Graeme McDowell (Crushers GC), Wade Ormsby (Punch GC)

Hole 4: Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Iron Heads GC), Andy Ogletree (Torque GC)

Hole 5: Richard Bland (Crushers GC), Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) (Hy Flyers GC), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Punch GC)

Hole 6: Jediah Morgan (Fireballs GC), Ian Snyman (Cleeks GC), Oliver Fisher (Niblicks GC)

Hole 7: Chase Koepka (Hy Flyers GC), Turk Pettit (Niblicks GC), Kevin Yuan (Aces GC)

Hole 8: Itthipat Buranatanyarat (Smash GC), Hennie Du Plessis (Stinger GC), James Piot (a) (Fireballs GC)

Hole 10: Jinichiro Kozuma (Smash GC), Phachara Khongwatmai (Crushers GC), JC Ritchie (Cleeks GC)

Hole 12: David Puig (a) (Fireballs GC), Oliver Bekker (Aces GC), Viraj Madappa (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 13: Peter Uihlein (Niblicks GC), Adrian Otaegui (Torque GC), Blake Windred (Punch GC)

Hole 14: Laurie Canter (Majesticks GC), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), Hudson Swafford (Torque GC)

Hole 15: Shaun Norris (Aces GC), Travis Smyth (Crushers GC), Hideto Tanihara (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 16: Branden Grace (Stinger GC), Sihwan Kim (Smash GC), Matt Jones (Punch GC)

Hole 17: Lee Westwood - (Majesticks GC), Bernd Wiesberger (Niblicks GC), Justin Harding (Hy Flyers GC)

Hole 18: Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Players warming up on the range

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:45 , Luke Baker

The players have arrived at Centurion Club and many are warming up on the range. Tee-off is at 2.15pm with a ‘shotgun start’, meaning all players tee off at the same time - starting at different holes around the course.

(Action Images via Reuters)

What are the LIV Golf teams?

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:36 , Luke Baker

So now that you’re all caught up on what the players competing have said about joining the breakaway tour and people’s reactions to that, let’s run through the teams.

Remember, the team competition is made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains having selected their (slightly ludicrously-named) teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining for the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

Here are the teams and some of the team names are, erm... interesting to say the least.

Aces GC: Dustin Johnson, Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker, Kevin Yuan

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, JC Ritchie, Ian Snyman

Crushers GC: Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Phachara Khongwatmai, Travis Smyth

Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia, David Puig, James Piot, Jediah Morgan

Hy Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson, Justin Harding, Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Chase Koepka

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Hideto Tanihara, Viraj Madappa

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter

Niblicks GC: Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Turk Petit, Oliver Fisher

Punch GC: Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Blake Windred

Smash GC: Sihwan Kim, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Itthipat Burananatanyarat

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie Du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

Torque GC: Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Adrian Otaegui, Andy Ogletree

Bryson DeChambeau joins Saudi LIV Golf tour with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler set to follow

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:30 , Luke Baker

Bryson DeChambeau has been announced as the latest star attraction of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler set to join him in a huge boost for the new rebel tour.

The American trio have been lured away from the PGA Tour by huge sign-up fees thought to be worth as much as $100m each, risking suspension or even expulsion from future PGA events and the prestigious Ryder Cup.

The new LIV series begins at Centurion Golf Club in Hertfordshire today with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia among the headline acts. DeChambeau, Reed and Fowler will join for the second event in Portland, Oregon at the end of June.

Organisers had already lured six-time major winner Mickelson for a reported $200m fee, as well as two-time major winner Johnson and 2017 Masters champion Garcia. The addition of the big-hitting DeChambeau, the colourful 2018 Masters champion Reed and the widely popular Fowler is likely to significantly add to the appeal and legitmacy of the event, and could help persuade more high-profile names to join.

Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler set to follow

Rory McIlroy hopes LIV Golf rebels can still play in Ryder Cup after being swayed by ‘boatloads of cash’

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:23 , Luke Baker

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy hopes European team-mates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood can still be involved in the Ryder Cup despite opting to take “boatloads of cash” from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The Northern Irishman’s opposition to the Saudi-backed events has been very public and long-standing and while the breakaway has created some friction with the PGA and DP World Tours, the world No 8 is hopeful it will not impact the biennial contest with the United States.

“Yes, I think they should be able to (feature in the Ryder Cup). They’ve been such a part of the Ryder Cup and look at the history Poults has at the Ryder Cup,” he said. “It would be such a shame for him not to be involved going forward.

“It’s hard because they are playing in defiance of the Tour but I think everyone needs to get in a room and figure it out.

“I feel like the professional game was on a nice trajectory where everything was becoming more cohesive and now it’s becoming more fractured again and I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

McIlroy hopes LIV Golf rebels can still play in Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas ‘disappointed’ Dustin Johnson joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:16 , Luke Baker

Justin Thomas admits he is “disappointed” in Dustin Johnson’s decision to join LIV Golf and resign from the PGA Tour.

After winning the PGA Championship last month, the 29-year-old has expressed his views on this week’s inaugural Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series at Centurion Club.

With Dustin Johnson headlining the field alongside Phil Mickelson with $25m (£20m) up for grabs this week alone. But Thomas has defended the PGA Tour and insists it is still the best place in the world to play golf.

“A lot of us are, I don’t know if annoyed or tired is the right way, it’s one of those things, I’ve thought a lot about it, people are entitled to choose as they wish,” Thomas said ahead of this week’s Canadian Open.

“I don’t dislike DJ now, I don’t think he’s a bad dude, I’m not going to treat him any differently. The day and age we live in now, it’s so negative. If you disagree with somebody, you feel you’re entitled to hate them and talk bad about them.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, it doesn’t make you a bad person. I’m disappointed and I wish he and others had not done it. But that’s their decision.”

Justin Thomas ‘disappointed’ Dustin Johnson joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson insists ‘reckless’ gambling not behind decision to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:08 , Luke Baker

Phil Mickelson insists his “reckless” gambling is not behind his decision to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Reports have suggested the six-time major winner lost about $40m (£32m) between 2010 and 2014 to gambling.

However, the left-hander insists he and his family remain financially secure and signing up to the breakaway series has more to do with giving him more freedom over his playing schedule than chasing lost money.

“At this point in my life, just as importantly, it gives some balance in my life for Amy [his wife] and I,” he told Sports Illustrated.

“My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time. My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing. I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy.

“Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember but about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless. It isn’t a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions.”

Phil Mickelson insists ‘reckless’ gambling not behind decision to join LIV Golf

Tiger Woods turned down ‘high nine digits’ to join Saudi-backed golf series

Thursday 9 June 2022 13:02 , Luke Baker

Tiger Woods turned down a multi-million dollar offer to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, according to the breakaway tournament’s chief executive Greg Norman.

Woods pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour amid the advances of the controversial series of tournaments and the 15-time major champion, who has returned to competitive play following a near-fatal car crash last year but struggled at the recent PGA Championship, said he believes in “big events”, calling the Saudi-backed series “polarising” in the game.

Individual events carry a $25m prize fund but the PGA Tour have warned that players who compete in the series will be fined and could face legal action.

Speaking last month, amid the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, Woods said he had a “very different” opinion to the six-time major champion and his great rival.

But despite Woods’ opposition to the event, Norman has revealed that an attempt was still made to try and lure the 46-year-old to join the entry list. The Australian told the Washington Post: “Woods turned down a deal that was mind-blowingly enormous: we’re talking about nine digits.”

Tiger Woods turned down ‘high nine digits’ to join Saudi-backed golf series

Dustin Johnson hoping PGA Tour has Ryder Cup rethink

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:54 , Luke Baker

Dustin Johnson insists he hopes to play in the Ryder Cup again, despite making himself ineligible by resigning his membership of the PGA Tour to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Johnson won all five of his matches in the United States’ record 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits last year but is set to sit out the biennial contest going forward.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said last year: “If someone wants to play on a Ryder Cup for the US, they’re going to need to be a member of the PGA of America and they get that membership through being a member of the (PGA) Tour.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, two-time major winner Johnson said: “I resigned my membership from the tour and I’m going to play here. For now, that’s the plan.

“What the consequences are going to be, I can’t comment on how the tour’s going to handle it. I can’t answer for the majors, but hopefully they’re going to allow us to play.

“The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and has definitely meant a lot to me. I’m proud to say I’ve played and represented my country and hopefully I will get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Dustin Johnson hoping PGA Tour has Ryder Cup rethink

Phil Mickelson insists he ‘doesn’t condone human rights violations’ after leading Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:47 , Luke Baker

Phil Mickelson insists he “does not condone human rights violations” ahead of the first event of the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The six-time major champion tees it up at Centurion Club this week after a four-month break from the game following controversial comments about the new breakaway tour.

He described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of a new unauthorised biography earlier this year.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”, also accusing the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

Mickelson is among the 48-strong field in the $25m (£20m) event led by Greg Norman in St Albans and the American was immediately questioned on Saudi Arabia’s much-criticised human rights record.

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all,” said 51-year-old. “I am aware of what happened with Jamal Khashoggi and it’s terrible. I understand people may disagree with my decision. I see the opportunity LIV Golf has to do a lot of good for the world.

Phil Mickelson deflects human rights questions after leading LIV Golf

Lee Westwood: ‘I’d be stupid not to take LIV Golf money’

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:41 , Luke Baker

Lee Westwood says he would be “stupid” to not take the money on offer from the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Westwood, 49, a Team Europe stalwart after featuring in 10 Ryder Cups over an illustrious career, will play in the inaugural $25 million event at Centurion Club this week.

Westwood has earned approximately £350,000 on the DP World Tour this year, but has the opportunity to win $4m this week, while he is guaranteed $120,000 for last place.

The eight-event inaugural season will also see the top three players split $30m, with the overall winner pocketing $18m; numbers that Westwood insists he could not turn down.

“I’ve had a longer career than most,” Westwood said. “It’s my 29th season, but like you, if there’s a pay increase, at my age, I’d be stupid not to take it. It’s competition, it’s good, keeps everybody on their toes. Trying to achieve as much as they want to achieve.”

Lee Westwood: ‘I’d be stupid not to take LIV Golf money’

Graeme McDowell ‘proud’ to participate in ‘polarising’ Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:36 , Luke Baker

Graeme McDowell claimed he is “proud to help” Saudi Arabia ahead of the inaugural LIV Golf Series event at Centurion Club, as the former US Open champion struggled to answer to criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record.

McDowell is one of the leading names to take part in the Saudi-backed tournament in St Albans and admitted it would have been “crazy” to turn down the controversial breakaway tour and the $25 million prize fund on offer to the 48 players in the field.

The 42-year-old accepted that the LIV Golf Series was “polarising” on a day which saw the former world No 1 Dustin Johnson resign from the PGA Tour after six-time major champion Phil Mickelson joined the entry list despite admitting concerns over Saudi Arabia’s “horrible human rights record”.

Mickelson is the highest-profile player in the field and attracted fierce criticism in February when he described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said that despite being well aware of the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, he was prepared to use the LIV Golf Series as leverage with the PGA Tour.

When McDowell faced the media on Tuesday at Centurion Club, the Northern Irishman said the murder of Khashoggi was “reprehensible” but suggested that the series could be a “force for good”.

Graeme McDowell ‘proud’ to participate in ‘polarising’ Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

LIV Golf Q&A: The key questions as new Saudi-backed rebel series tees off

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:31 , Luke Baker

The first LIV Golf Invitational Series event gets underway at Centurion Club later this afternoon, with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson the star attraction.

The controversial tournaments have dominated the agenda in recent months, creating a split between those happy to take the Saudi money and the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour.

Here we look at what could happen next in the divisive saga:

LIV Golf Q&A: The key questions as new Saudi-backed rebel series tees off

What is LIV Golf?

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:25 , Luke Baker

Reports of a new breakaway league first emerged in 2019 but gathered pace last year as two-time Open champion Greg Norman became the face of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series as its chief executive.

With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund financing the series, there is a clear link to the Saudi Arabia government, whose record on human rights has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International.

But what for a long time was considered to be a bargaining threat to the traditional PGA and DP World Tours and nothing more took shape as the LIV Golf Series, which also features new competition rules and what tournament organisers say is an “exciting” new format.

Is it on TV and who is playing?

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:19 , Luke Baker

LIV Golf has yet to be picked up by a major broadcaster in the UK. However, the action will be live-streamed for free on the LIV Golf YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The biggest names competing at Centurion Club include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Kevin Na.

Bryson DeChambeau has also been announced as playing in future events, with Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler set to follow. So while plenty of stars at the very top of the sport such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler have rejected the opportunity to join LIV Golf, they have secured so household name

What is the prize fund?

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:14 , Luke Baker

Each regular-season event will have a prize fund of $25m - every player in the field receives a cut, with a guaranteed $4m for first and $120,000 for last place. Of the $25m, $5m will be split between the top three teams.

The top three players in the overall individual championship will receive a split of $30m, with the overall champion taking $18m, the runner-up receiving $8m and third place getting $4m.

The season-ending team championship has a prize fund of $50m, with the winning team splitting $16m and the team who finishes last receiving $1m. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut.

By comparison, the winner of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, receives $3m out of a total prize fund of $15m.

How will the season work?

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:10 , Luke Baker

The LIV Golf London event at Centurion Club is the first of seven ‘regular season’ events to take place in its inaugural year, with the season-ending team championship closing the year as the final event of the season.

The team championship will see all 12 teams seeded and a four-day knockout tournament will be played using match play scoring to determine the winner, with a championship match taking place on the final day.

An individual champion will also be crowned using points accumulated over the seven ‘regular season’ events.

LIV Golf London, Centurion Club - June 9-11

LIV Golf Portland, Pumpkin Ridge - June 30 - July 2

LIV Golf Bedminster, Trump National - July 29-31

LIV Golf Boston, Greater Boston - September 2-4

LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms - September 16-18

LIV Golf Bangkok, Stonehill - October 7-9

LIV Golf Jeddah, Royal Greens - October 14-16

LIV Golf Miami, Trump National Doral - October 27-30

What are the rules?

Thursday 9 June 2022 12:05 , Luke Baker

We’ll get to the controversy surrounding the LIV Golf Series in due course, as well as who is playing and who isn’t, but let’s start with how the competition will work.

One of the reasons given by some players for joining the breakaway tour is the ‘exciting new format’ it offers and while, given the sums of money involved, that reasoning rings slightly hollow, there are differences to a regular PGA Tour or DP World Tour tournament.

LIV Golf Series events will be played over three days and 54 holes, rather than the traditional four-day events with 72 holes. There won’t be a cut, either, so the 48 players who start the week will play all three rounds.

There will also be individual and team competitions within the same event. The individual competition will be won by the player who shoots the lowest score over 54 holes, as normal.

The team competition, however, will be made up of 12 teams of four players, with team captains having selected their (slightly ludicrously-named) teams using a ‘snake draft’ ahead of the opening event at Centurion Club. Teams will also have their own unique names and logos.

In terms of scoring, the best two individual scores will count towards the team’s overall total across the opening two rounds, with the best three scores combining for the third and final round. The team with the lowest overall score at the end of the third round will be the winner.

LIV Golf day 1 of first event

Thursday 9 June 2022 10:30 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first day of the opening event of the controversial LIV Golf series.

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event gets underway today at Centurion Club in St Albans in a move that threatens to change the sport as we know it.

Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing, with six-time major champion Mickelson set to end his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

Controversy has surrounded LIV Golf for months, so stick with us for coverage of the inaugural event and the reaction it generates across the sporting world.