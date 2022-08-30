LIV Golf: Cam Smith, others jump from PGA Tour

LIV Golf has just officially snared its best player yet. Reigning Open Championship winner Cam Smith will join five others in making their LIV debut at this weekend's event in Boston.

Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri will be joining up with LIV, starting this weekend, LIV Golf announced in a press release.

This story will be updated.

Cam Smith is headed to LIV Golf now that the PGA Tour season is over. (Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports)

