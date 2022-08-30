LIV Golf: Cam Smith, others jump from PGA Tour
Anirban Lahiri
Harold Varner III
LIV Golf has just officially snared its best player yet. Reigning Open Championship winner Cam Smith will join five others in making their LIV debut at this weekend's event in Boston.
Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri will be joining up with LIV, starting this weekend, LIV Golf announced in a press release.
