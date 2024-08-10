Liu Huanhua wins China's fourth weightlifting gold at the Paris Olympics

Liu Huanhua of China reacts after a good lift during the men's 102kg weightlifting event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PARIS (AP) — Liu Huanhua won China its fourth weightlifting gold medal through the first seven competitions at the Paris Olympics, taking gold in the men's 102 kilograms on Saturday.

Liu beat Tokyo champion Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan in a reclassified division, as weightlifting was reduced from 14 to 10 events. Djuraev won gold three years ago at 109 kilograms and had to cut down from 240 to 224 pounds.

“It was a little difficult to lose the weight,” Djuraev said. "That’s why I (only got) the silver medal. For the next Olympics, maybe there will be another change to the weight (categories), so maybe I can get a better result.”

China won seven gold medals in weightlifting at the Games three years ago. But the country had never won at a level above 100 kilograms.

“I believe the gold medal is a great proof, and it is also a breakthrough for the Chinese weightlifting team," said Liu, who was making his Olympic debut at age 22. “It will give more confidence to the heavyweight weightlifters from China that we can win gold and achieve great results on the world stage.”

Liu won with a score of 406. Djuraev got silver at 404 and Belarusian Yauheni Tsikhantsou, who is competing as a neutral athlete, bronze at 402. Ramiro Mora, a Cuba native living in Britain and representing the Refugee Team, was seventh.

Li Wenwen could give China another gold in the women’s 81-plus kilograms weight class on Sunday. The U.S. has its first gold since 2000 after Olivia Reeves won in the women’s 71 kilograms and two medals total with Hampton Morris taking bronze in the men's 61 kilograms.

