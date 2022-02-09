LIU hosts Saint Francis (BKN) after Cubbage's 20-point outing

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (7-16, 4-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-13, 6-6 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Long Island Sharks after Michael Cubbage scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 66-62 overtime loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 7-1 in home games. LIU has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers are 4-8 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (BKN) is sixth in the NEC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 80-65 on Jan. 17. Kyndall Davis scored 19 points points to help lead the Sharks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 15.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Cubbage is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press