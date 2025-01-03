LIU faces Le Moyne following Fuller's 20-point outing

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-10) at Long Island Sharks (4-11)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Le Moyne after Jamal Fuller scored 20 points in LIU's 60-59 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Sharks are 2-3 on their home court. LIU gives up 71.9 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Dolphins are 2-7 on the road. Le Moyne is second in the NEC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

LIU is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 75.2 points per game, 3.3 more than the 71.9 LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Dolphins face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lander averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Dwayne Koroma is averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press