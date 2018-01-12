LIU Brooklyn holds off Fairleigh Dickinson 90-85

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) -- Joel Hernandez scored 22 points, Raiquan Clark had 21 points and 10 rebounds and LIU Brooklyn beat Fairleigh Dickinson 90-85 on Thursday night.

Jahlil Jenkins made a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play for a 6-1 spurt to pull Fairleigh Dickinson to 83-81 with 1:33 remaining. Clark scored five of LIU Brooklyn's (7-11, 2-3 Northeast Conference) last seven points to seal it.

The Blackbirds were 27 for 39 from the free-throw line, including 24-of-36 shooting in the second half.

Hernandez was 8 of 16 from the field and had eight rebounds. Clark made 13 of his 18 free throws and collected his third double-double of the season. Jashaun Agosto added 17 points and Julian Batts chipped in 12.

Mike Holloway Jr. had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights (5-11, 2-3). Noah Morgan and Jenkins had 16 points apiece, and Darian Anderson finished with 15.